Global Vertical Farming Market Study 2021 Featuring 80 Acres Farms, AgroUrbana, AppHarvest, Babylon, CropOne, Elevate, Freight Farms, Hexagro, iFarm, Jones Food Co, Nordic Harvest, & RootAI

Dublin, May 19, 2021

Technology is rapidly disrupting the $15 trillion market for farming and ancillary services. Vertical farming in particular looks to be a force in this changing landscape. The global vertical farming market is expected to grow significantly from leafy greens to staple crops over the next 15 years. Both trade and venture capital investors are deploying capital into this space

The major drivers for this market are the limited land space and water for continued growth of traditional agriculture combined with key values such as the reduced use of pesticides, higher food quality and reduced transportation and logistics costs.

The study includes the vertical farming market size and forecast for the global vertical farming market as well as company profiles of key players and a A-Z guide of global vertical farming companies. It also includes an exclusive interview with the CEO of AeroFarms, David Rosenberg.

Key Topics Covered:

Drivers for Vertical Farming growth

How vertical farming creates value

Future trends in Vertical Farming

Strategic Opportunities

Key innovators, disruptors and rising stars

Interview with David Rosenberg, CEO of AeroFarms

Selected recent M&A activity in FoodTech

Selected FoodTech capital raises

Global landscape of Vertical Farming companies

Companies Mentioned

80 Acres farms

AgroUrbana

AppHarvest

Babylon

CropOne

Elevate

Freight Farms

Hexagro

iFarm

Jones Food Company

Nordic Harvest

RootAI

