Organic Wheat Derivatives Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application

Organic wheat derivatives are the final or by-products, such as starch, gluten, bran, DDGS, and maltodextrin, obtained from organic wheat processing.The shift in consumers lifestyle and dietary patterns has surged the demand for healthy food products and their ingredients.



With the growing emphasis on health along with rising focus on the consumption of natural food ingredients, the demand for organic wheat derivatives have gone up steadily.Organic form of wheat derivatives is perceived to be a nutritious alternative, and it supports several application bases owing to their properties.



For instance, the organic form of wheat starch has gained importance in the food & beverage industry. It is treated as an essential ingredient in the preparation of various food products such as cakes, biscuits, breads, waffles other baked items due to its superior gelling, stabilizing, and thickening properties.



Based on application, the organic wheat derivatives market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, animal feed, personal care, and others.The food and beverages segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



Organic wheat derivatives such as starch, maltodextrin, and gluten are an important part of the food industry, as these are used as a thickening agent in food.Organic wheat derivatives do not give elasticity to the dough; therefore, they are the widely used as a thickener, food additive, and active ingredient in the food & beverage sector.



Furthermore, it is helpful in the process of food binding and used in the preparation of gluten-free and low-calorie food items, which propels its demand in the market.Moreover, in many food applications, organic wheat derivatives are commonly used as an emulsifier, stabilizer, fat substitute, and a clouding or glazing agent.



In addition, these derivatives serve to thicken various kinds of sauces, gravies, or soups as well as puddings and pie fillings.



Geographically, the organic wheat derivatives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share of the market.



The well-established food sector in North American countries provides a wide consumer base for organic wheat derivatives manufacturers operating in the region.Growing demand for organic wheat derivatives in the preparation of several bakery and fast-food products offers lucrative opportunities for the organic wheat derivatives producers.



Consumers in countries such as the US and Canada are opting for healthy lifestyle and preferring products that provide health benefits. The major factor driving the growth of the organic wheat derivatives market is the increasing inclination of the consumers toward convenience foods, including baked foods and RTC & RTE food items.



The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the organic wheat derivatives industry and has negatively impacted the growth of the market.The COVID-19 outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage.



The disruptive value chain has restricted the raw material supply, which, in turn, is impacting the growth of the organic wheat derivatives market. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for organic wheat derivatives is expected to rise globally in coming years.



SACCHETTO SPA; Cargill, Incorporated; ETEA S.R.L.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; Kröner-Starke Bio; Amylon; Manildra Group; Ulrick & Short Limited; and Tate & Lyle PLC are among the major players operating in the global organic wheat derivatives market.



The overall global organic wheat derivatives market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global organic wheat derivatives market.

