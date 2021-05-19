Questrade named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for tenth consecutive year

-- Online brokerage reaches milestone with respected Platinum Club distinction for sustained growth and business performance during pandemic year --



TORONTO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) – Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage; and also the #1 ranked self-directed brokerage firm in Investor Satisfaction by J.D. Power ¹ -- has been awarded the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies ( www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca ) designation for the tenth year, once again retaining its esteemed Platinum Club status. Canada’s Best Managed Companies awards, presented by Deloitte, celebrate Canadian businesses that have demonstrated remarkable leadership and the chief executives who have galvanized their teams to achieve measurable success during an exceptionally challenging year.

To qualify for Deloitte’s list, privately owned companies must show leadership on several key fronts — purpose and strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, and governance and financials. Companies attribute their success in a year of turbulence to clearly defined organizational purpose, fostering a remote work environment, and a clear focus on employee well-being, which has led them to overcome some of today’s most pressing challenges and remain competitive on the world stage. As Canada rebuilds post-pandemic, a new slew of business challenges will inevitably present themselves in a new world and as a Best Managed company, Questrade has demonstrated it can both meet obstacles head on and shape the country’s new future.

"This has been an unprecedented year, of both adaptation and growth,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “Being named for the tenth year in such a year is truly an honour, and once again speaks to our ongoing commitment to our shared corporate vision, our continued investment in the best technology, and our focus on our very committed team. Ultimately, it’s all part of our mission to help Canadians become more financially successful and secure.”

Best-in-class for a decade

Every year, hundreds of Canadian companies compete for this destination in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices. Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) a clear and concise strategy, capability to invest in R&D, tools and proprietary equipment, and a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility. Questrade remains among the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies, demonstrating its investment in talent, technology and innovation in a competitive and challenging environment.

“This year’s Best Managed winners are a shining example of the importance of leadership in the face of adversity,” said Kari Lockhart, partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “By using their unique purpose as the bedrock of their organizational foundation, they were able to chart a path forward with courage and resilience. In a year unlike any other, these companies should be proud not only of this prestigious designation, but the ever-important role they play in the progress and prosperity of Canada.”

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.



For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Questrade

Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is Canada’s fastest growing and #1 rated ² online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 21 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $25 billion in assets under administration and more than 200,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities and foreign currency investment. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional investment management services through Questwealth Portfolios ( www.questrade.com/questwealth-portfolios ). QWM is an Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

