HP Inc. Announces New Leadership Appointments

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced two executive leadership appointments that support the company’s long-term growth strategy and strategic priorities.



Greg Baxter has been named Chief Transformation Officer. In this role, Baxter will lead and cultivate the company’s digital capabilities to better serve customers while also significantly reducing operating costs. He joins HP from MetLife where he served as Chief Digital Officer. Baxter succeeds Marie Myers, who was named HP’s CFO earlier this year and had also been serving as Acting Chief Transformation Officer.

Didier Deltort has been named President of Personalization & 3D Printing. Reporting to Sarabjit Singh (Savi) Baveja, HP’s Chief Strategy & Incubation Officer, he will lead global end-to-end business management to drive commercial growth, create new businesses, and disrupt industries with HP 3D Printing technology and intellectual property. Deltort joins the company from Zimmer Biomet where he served as President of the Europe, Middle East and Africa business.

“Greg and Didier are highly accomplished executives who have each delivered exceptional results throughout their careers,” said Enrique Lores, President and Chief Executive Officer at HP Inc. “We continue to transform the way we operate and create new growth businesses for the future. These appointments will accelerate progress against key strategic priorities and help to drive long-term sustainable growth and value creation.”

Biographies

Greg Baxter – Prior to HP, Baxter served as Chief Digital Officer at MetLife, where he was responsible for leading digital strategy and platforms, enterprise data and analytics, digital automation and innovation to transform the customer experience. Under his leadership, MetLife delivered industry-leading growth through redesigned and expanded digital channels, new product launches, streamlined business processes and customer journeys.

Prior to MetLife, he served as Global Head of Digital at Citi, where he led the company’s digital transformation across businesses and geographies, and Managing Partner at Booz & Company, where he held leadership roles across the firm’s financial services, public sector and digital practices. He began his career at IBM, where he focused on driving large-scale transformation programs. He earned his bachelor’s degree in IT from Monash University and his MBA from Melbourne University.

Didier Deltort – Prior to HP, Deltort was President of the Europe, Middle East and Africa business at Zimmer Biomet, one of the world’s leading musculoskeletal healthcare companies, where he led the marketing, sales and distribution of complex hardware, software, and digital products, services and solutions across a diverse set of markets.

Prior to Zimmer Biomet, Deltort was Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Healthcare Solutions and Partnerships at Boston Scientific Corporation. Previously, he spent 14 years with GE Healthcare in leadership positions across Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, including SVP of Global Monitoring Solutions and Managing Director of GE Healthcare Finland. He previously held leadership roles at Philips, Agilent, and Hewlett-Packard Company. He earned his master’s degree in biomedical engineering from University de Technologie de Compiègne, France.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.

©Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Media Contact

HP Media Relations

Mediarelations@hp.com



