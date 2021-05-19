Aunalytics and AC3 Announce a Strategic Partnership that Empowers Oncology Practice Groups to Modernize Their Businesses Through Advanced Analytics and Valuable Business Insights

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, today announced it has partnered with AC3 to help oncology practice groups modernize their businesses with advanced analytics and valuable business insights. AC3 offers an oncology business intelligence platform that unites clinical, operational and administrative oncology expertise with healthcare data and technology expertise to deliver actionable insights that will transform the entire healthcare delivery system into one that empowers stakeholders to focus on quality, cost and patient access.



Using Aunalytics Daybreak™, AC3 will provide enhanced features to its clients through specialized applications and dashboards, giving oncology practices further visibility into insurance claims data, improved efficiency of revenue cycle management, and faster accounts receivable reimbursements.

“Working closely with the team at Aunalytics, we can better navigate data challenges and utilize the latest technologies to deliver a streamlined experience to our oncology clients,” said Corinne Kereszturi, president, AC3. “Aunalytics Daybreak will help us expand our offerings by continually delivering new, actionable insights through access to Medicare, Medicaid and other public data sets, along with internal data sources to simplify workflows, increase efficiency and secure revenue integrity for long term sustainability.”

Aunalytics provides features that enable analytic solutions like fee schedule generation and the ability to build master records of accurate patient data. The platform cleanses data for accuracy and governance and transforms disparate data into a golden record for a single source of truth. Aunsight™ Golden Record is a feature provided in the Aunalytics’ Daybreak platform that proactively manages, detects and eliminates data accuracy issues across all data sources to ensure a single golden record for making informed business decisions.

“Oncology care is complex, often involving multiple providers, treatments and newly emerging drugs that are added to patient care as cancer science continually advances,” said Katie Horvath, VP of Marketing and Communications, Aunalytics. “The billing process is particularly complicated and often riddled with cumbersome manual processes. Through this alliance, we can offer AC3 oncology clients advanced analytics and valuable business insights to improve operations and collect revenue in an accurate and timely manner.”

Tweet this: .@Aunalytics and AC3 Announce a Strategic Partnership that Empowers Oncology Practice Groups to Modernize Their Businesses Through Advanced Analytics and Valuable Business Insights

#Dataplatform #Dataanalytics #Dataintegration #Dataaccuracy #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #Masterdatamanagement #MDM #DataScientist #MachineLearning #ML #Revenuecyclemanagement #Oncology

About AC3

AC3’s practice intelligence platform digitally transforms oncology practices into modern and sustainable operations that reduce the overall cost of care. Through its oncology data model which unites practice management, healthcare data and innovative technology intelligence into a single environment, AC3 delivers full transparency and automated actionable insights to simplify workflows, increase efficiency, and secure revenue integrity. Guided by a dedicated side-by-side client success team, AC3 simplifies oncology business complexities empowering practices to spend more time on what matters – fighting cancer.

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is the data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and midsized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .