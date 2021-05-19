Optimize your load while avoiding fines from dealing with unknown loads

MALVERN, Pa., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Any type of construction business is dealing daily with loads that can’t be predicted. Delivering bulk material or picking up broken-up concrete, debris or wastewater - there many scenarios that present construction fleets with the possibility of costly and disruptive overload fines which can affect drivers, fleet managers and the whole company. Besides the impact of overloading on a company’s safety ratings, any job delays due to grounded vehicles dissatisfies your customers severely.



LoadPro® Overload Monitoring system is an affordable, easy to install, no-driver-input system that prevents all of that hassle. With 35,000-plus systems installed worldwide, LoadPro is a proven solution that is now available in the USA.

Interested? See us at World of Concrete, June 8-10, in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Find us at booth W1017 with our sister companies Vulcan Scales and SI Onboard Scales. We may have a chip for you to gamble where there is no risk of a fine and you can register for a chance to win a laptop.

Unlike expensive load cell based systems or welded systems that use flex transducers, deflection sensors, small coil spring or tension wire, LoadPro on-vehicle overload monitoring systems use small, lightweight, rugged, low-cost, solid-state, patented inclinometers. Coupled with air pressure transducers, the system can be fitted to virtually any new or existing van, truck, or tractor/trailer combination.

Due to its technology, no recalibration is required. Weights are displayed for each axle, axle group, gross vehicle weight, and trailers. Without any driver input, clear visual and audio alarms make it simple to stay within the designed and legal limits of your vehicle. LoadPro also supports modern telematics output to third party GPS and fleet systems.

For more information about how LoadPro increases your load efficiency and help avoid fines, please visit our website: https://loadprosystems.com.

About LoadPro®

LoadPro systems are designed, manufactured, and sold by VPG Onboard Weighing, a brand of Vishay Precision Group. VPG Onboard Weighing is a recognized leader in on-board weighing systems for vans, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, bucket loaders, and aircraft. It is one of the largest global manufacturers of onboard weighing systems with direct sales offices in 10 countries across North America, Europe and Asia and an extensive dealer network - providing sales, service and installation. R&D is located in the UK and in the USA, and is staffed by electronic and software developers, and mechanical CAD designers. www.vpgonboard.com.

About VPG



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

