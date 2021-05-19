R-Three Technologies Inc. is Pleased to Announce Keith Hastings, Former Vice President Business Development Wells Fargo

Los Angeles, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GIDDY UP Energy Products, Inc. is a wholly owned food and beverages corporation of R3 Technologies , Inc. (OTC RRRT ). GIDDY UP with Corporate Headquarters in Beverly Hills, California. We are delighted to welcome Keith Hastings as Executive in charge Business Development Arizona .

“Today is a great day!” says Lance Davis, Executive Director of Business Development. “Keith understands how to engage and grow business.”

Keith is a successful entrepreneur and business accelerator. He has founded several startup companies and worked directly with small to mid-size businesses during his time at Wells Fargo.

Hastings, a former Mexican league professional baseball player, became fluent in Spanish and sold real estate to the tune of $12M annually in Southern California before joining Wells Fargo. He became known in the Latin X community for his Spanish radio commercials, interviews, and expertise on real estate market in SoCal.

At Wells Fargo, Hastings was responsible for driving $84M in annual revenue, leading 150+ business development officers in sales nationwide. He has plans to deliver the same business growth for Giddy UP Energy Drink.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the team!” says Hastings.

James L Robinson

President COO

jameslrobinson@r3tinc.com

www.r3tinc.com

Lynn Jeter

Lynn Allen & Associates

323.933.8007

Lajass365@gmail.co

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes a number of forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify these statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue,” or similar words. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this press release and our filings as posted on the OTC markets and with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors currently known to Management could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in the future operating results over time. We believe that our assumptions are based upon reasonable data derived from and known about our business and operations. No assurances are made that actual results of operations or the results of our future activities will not differ materially from our assumptions. Factors that could cause differences include, but are not limited to, expected market demand for our products, fluctuations in pricing for materials, and competition.