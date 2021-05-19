DeskView for InnoCaption Selected as a Finalist in Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

BUENA PARK, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCaption , a mobile app-based provider of real-time captioning of phone calls for the deaf and hard of hearing, was selected as a finalist for Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas for their feature, DeskView .



InnoCaption’s mission is to offer the best telecommunications accessibility solution to the deaf and hard of hearing, a vision based on the team’s own personal experiences and passion. InnoCaption created DeskView to provide a lifeline of communications to the millions of Americans socially distancing during the pandemic. The product development team expedited the development of a mirrored captioning solution so that InnoCaption users could read phone captions on their larger computer monitor screens instead of relying solely on their small handheld devices.

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across industries. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

“DeskView empowers users to feel on the same footing with hearing peers in any work they do,” shared Joe Duarte, Co-CEO at InnoCaption. “Whether it’s connecting with family and friends over Zoom, conducting doctor’s appointments via telehealth, or tackling the new challenges presented by working from home, the hard of hearing community is now able to communicate with professionals and loved ones with ease.”

“There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it’s important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020.”

As the world continues to transform and become more virtual in nature, InnoCaption’s capabilities are designed to better enrich users’ day-to-day activities. In April 2021, InnoCaption was also selected as a Gold Winner of the Stevie Award’s American Business Awards for its profound impact during the pandemic. High scores were awarded for its innovation and direct improvements made to the quality of life of InnoCaption users.

