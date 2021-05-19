Hysolate Launches Free OS Isolation Offering, Taking Windows Sandbox Technology to the Next Level

TEL AVIV and NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hysolate , a virtual workspace innovator for security-aware enterprises, today announced the general availability of Hysolate Free , an instantly deployable OS isolation solution that empowers workers to protect corporate assets by isolating risky activities in a local VM on their laptops. Hysolate is the first company to extend the isolation technology behind Microsoft’s Windows Sandbox to provide a completely persistent isolated workspace for any application and data on a user’s endpoint.



In a global business environment where it’s generally accepted that up to 70 percent of security breaches originate at the endpoint, workers still need to access documents, applications, websites, peripherals, and cloud services beyond the security perimeter to perform routine tasks comprising their job descriptions. Using Hysolate, workers can browse the web freely, download content and install applications in a safe virtual workspace on their laptops without compromising their endpoints’ security or exposing the corporate domain to the perils of phishing and malware. Hysolate Free gives users the option of relegating these activities to an isolated virtual workspace on their laptops, making these tasks worry-free.

According to the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways, “Before COVID-19, we saw the growth of popular SaaS applications, such as Salesforce and Microsoft Office 365, drive ‘direct to internet’ connections from branch offices, which also drove the adoption of cloud-based security services. Many enterprises are now seeking more than just a proxy service in the cloud, as they add zero trust network access (ZTNA), remote browser isolation (RBI), sandbox, firewall as a service (FWaaS), data loss prevention (DLP), and other cloud-based security services."[1]

“In the new world without a perimeter, employee devices have become the cornerstone of corporate IT,” said Admiral Michael Rogers, Former Head of NSA. “Hysolate has reinvented how organizations can isolate applications and data on users’ devices and, by doing so, significantly reduce the risk on the endpoint. For those companies that are adopting zero trust concepts, the integrity of the endpoint is a key element alongside verifying the user's identity. As employees continue to work from anywhere, they need a security solution that makes their day-to-day work secure yet productive.”

“Endpoints continue to provide a major entry point for malware into the organization, moreso today with the demand for hybrid workforce support,” said Hysolate CEO Marc Gaffan. “To dramatically reduce that exposure, we are extending Microsoft’s virtualization-based security to cover any Windows application and user data that are not supported using existing Windows sandboxing technology. This includes downloading popular modern productivity and collaboration applications such as Adobe Reader, Zoom and Slack, opening questionable files and email attachments, accessing any cloud service, using external hard drives, and other typical activities beyond just web browsing.”

VM-based isolation has received significant attention stemming from Microsoft’s recently announced enhancements to its Windows Sandbox product. While the changes represent an upgrade to the underlying virtualization technology, they do not cover all Windows applications, and don't allow for a persistent environment where users can save their data and keep it isolated from their existing OS. While Windows Sandbox offers a volatile sandbox, mainly used by security researchers, Hysolate makes this technology available to the masses within an enterprise to seamlessly isolate zero-day attacks or malware riding on external sources like email attachments, executables, or external flash drives — without changing how users work. It also offers enterprise-grade centralized management capabilities and advanced network security capabilities.

For several years now, Hysolate has been driving the practice of establishing a separate, virtual operating system on a user’s endpoint, preserving a pristine environment for sensitive corporate work while relegating higher-risk activities (including accessing third-party content) to the virtual environment. Today’s announcement of the general availability of Hysolate Free, providing immediate, no-cost access to enhanced sandbox technology, will encourage IT and security teams to explore and understand the merits and advantages of centrally-managed OS isolation for the distributed workers and teams they support.

About Hysolate

Hysolate enables organizations to isolate risky or sensitive activities on users’ endpoints with a local workspace that isolates applications and data. Hysolate has reinvented how an isolated virtual environment is instantly deployed on a user’s device and remotely managed from the cloud. With Hysolate you can “split” the user’s device into two isolated environments so users can work freely and be productive without compromising security.

Hysolate is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Innovation Endeavors, Team8 and Planven Capital. For more information, visit https://www.hysolate.com or follow Hysolate on Twitter @hysolatenow .

