Wine.com Appoints Dawn Willoughby, Former Clorox Executive, to Board of Directors

San Francisco, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, today announced the appointment of Dawn Willoughby to its board of directors.

Willoughby brings over 25 years of experience leading consumer businesses. She most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Clorox Company where she oversaw Marketing, Sales, Product Supply, Research & Development and Information Technology, as well as international and growth portfolio businesses.

“Dawn has executive leadership experience in a great many areas that will be helpful to Wine.com as we scale to the next level,” said Rich Bergsund, Wine.com CEO. “She’s also an accomplished athlete and a genuinely good person – a great fit with the Wine.com team.”

“I am excited to join the Wine.com team,” said Willoughby. “The business is undergoing tremendous growth and there is a lot of upside as Wine.com provides unmatched selection, guidance, and convenience for customers.”

Willoughby held numerous senior management roles at The Clorox Company from 2001 through 2019. Prior to joining Clorox, she spent nine years with Procter & Gamble. Willoughby currently serves on the boards of TE Connectivity and the J.M. Smucker Company. Willoughby holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.

About Wine.com

Wine.com offers selection, guidance and convenience not found in stores – helping customers discover the incredible world of wine with confidence. Live chat sommeliers provide friendly advice and customers receive unlimited shipping all year by joining StewardShip. Wine.com was recently named Wine Enthusiast’s Retailer of the Year. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated financial performance, management’s plans and objectives for future operations, business prospects, and other matters. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Wine.com undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described herein due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Wine.com cautions that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Wine.com’s control and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this press release, or to not occur at all. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.