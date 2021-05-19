Unbounce Acquires Snazzy AI to Help Take the Struggle out of Writing Copy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbounce , the global leader in landing page and conversion intelligence software, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Snazzy AI, the AI powered copywriting tool running on GPT-3. Within minutes and with minimal human input, Snazzy AI generates copy for ads, emails, landing pages, pitches, TikTok video ideas and more. With this newest acquisition, Unbounce is poised to move beyond landing pages, advance the conversion intelligence space and continue to help small businesses grow smarter.



“Writing copy can be a burden. And yet, what we know by having studied the conversions across millions of landing pages, is that copy is one of the biggest predictors of whether someone will convert or not. Acquiring Snazzy in this post-pandemic world positions us to better meet the needs of small businesses getting back on their feet, by helping them launch campaigns faster,” said Tamara Grominsky, Chief Strategy Officer at Unbounce. “From early on at Unbounce, we’ve been focused on helping small businesses to grow through the use of landing pages. But we’ve come to realize that landing pages alone are not enough. We see a future where people never have to start writing from a blank slate again.”

Unbounce has powered more than 1.3 billion conversions to date and built a community of hundreds of thousands of small business marketers globally. Since Unbounce’s recent funding announcement in 2020, the business has been on a hiring spree and is continuing to invest in product development and accelerators to help small businesses build, grow and scale through conversion intelligence software.

“As a marketer turned entrepreneur, I know how important writing content can be, and also how difficult that first step of putting pen to paper can be,” said Chris Frantz, co-founder of Snazzy AI. “We founded Snazzy with the goal of ending writer’s block for good and making the process of writing compelling content easier for everyone, from entrepreneurs at upstarts to marketing leaders at big brands. Unbounce is the clear leader in the conversion intelligence space and we’re excited to partner with them to expand and accelerate Snazzy’s growth.”

Snazzy co-founders, Chris Frantz and Adam Kaczmarek, officially launched Snazzy AI, one of the only freemium tools of its kind, in February 2021. Since then, the company has grown organically to 30,000 customers and continues to bring on thousands of new customers every month.

To access Snazzy AI, please visit: Snazzy.ai

About Unbounce

Unbounce is the global leader in landing page and conversion intelligence software empowering marketers to build and test landing pages without a web developer. As part of the company’s purpose of helping people grow smarter, the landing page platform is helping marketers increase their conversions by leveraging Unbounce’s conversion intelligence technology. Founded in Vancouver, B.C., Unbounce is a people-first business, one of Canada’s most admired corporate cultures and has powered over 1 billion conversions worldwide.

Media Contact

Sarah Gooding

sarah.gooding@unbounce.com