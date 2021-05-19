Hypergrowth Startup Miro Expands Global Footprint to Germany

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miro , a leading online whiteboard designed for distributed team collaboration, is expanding its global footprint by opening locations in Berlin and Munich, Germany. The Berlin office will serve as one of the company’s major product development hubs, while the office in Munich will focus on serving the unique needs of the company’s quickly expanding enterprise customer base in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. In total, the new locations will bring over 500 jobs to the region’s world-class technology market in the next 24 months.



“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Europe with a major investment in Germany, one of the world’s most respected markets for technology and innovation,” said Andrey Khusid, co-founder and CEO of Miro. “Establishing locations in Berlin and Munich is part of our deep commitment to evolve the platform based on understanding the needs of our customers, and grow our global team with the best talent the technology industry has to offer.”

Miro achieved record-setting growth in 2020 by quickly advancing the platform to solve complex challenges for cross-functional remote and distributed teams. Today, over 15M people around the globe use Miro for design, product development, remote meetings and workshops and more. Miro supports over 100,000 customers, including 95% of the Fortune 100. To meet increasing demand for the platform, Miro has grown its global employee headcount to over 700 employees across its nine locations, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, New York City, Amsterdam, London, Berlin, Munich, and Perm.

Working with the largest industry leaders across Europe, Miro’s investment in Germany is a reflection of its customer-centric and product-led culture – it is a company that is constantly looking for ways to improve its platform and the customer experience.

"As a pan-European shopping and comparison platform, Miro allows us to maintain our agile, collaborative and familiar way of working even in a decentralized environment. Whether in product development, marketing or organizational development - we can collaborate quickly, easily and effectively from anywhere," said Markus Steiner, Agile Program Manager at idealo Internet GmbH.

Recently named the second fastest growing app and a 2020 Forbes Cloud 100 recipient, Miro plans to build on its success by expanding to locations throughout the world and growing their team to over 1400 employees in the next 12 months.

About Miro

Miro is an online whiteboard platform for team collaboration. The platform’s infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro was founded by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin in 2011 as RealtimeBoard and rebranded as Miro in 2019. Miro is funded by ICONIQ Capital, Accel and notable angel investors including Bradley Horowitz, Bob Muglia, Oliver Pomel, and Des Traynor. To learn more, please visit www.miro.com .

