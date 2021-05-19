Liquid Instruments Raises $13.7 Million to Fuel Global Expansion into Education and Industrial Markets

SAN DIEGO and CANBERRA, Australia , May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Liquid Instruments, an innovator in software-defined instrumentation announced it has raised $13.7 million in new financing supported by existing investors Anzu Partners and ANU Connect Ventures as well as new investors F1 Solutions and Moelis Australia’s Growth Capital Fund. The company raised these funds to accelerate the global adoption of Moku:Go, a new portable engineering lab solution created to support remote education in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve proven the advantages of software-defined instrumentation, and it’s now clear to our users and investors that the transition from a hardware market to a software industry is well underway,” said Daniel Shaddock, CEO, and co-founder of Liquid Instruments. “This new architecture unlocks opportunities across education, R&D, and industrial markets and these funds will enable us to deliver a portfolio of new products at scale.”

This funding comes on the heels of the launch of Moku:Go, which the company believes will democratize science and engineering education at universities around the world. Moku:Go packs eight testing instruments into one device including an oscilloscope, programmable power supply, PID controller, digital logic analyzer, arbitrary waveform generator, data logger and spectrum analyzer.

To support the company’s commercial growth in new markets and verticals, Liquid Instruments has named Saar Gillai as Chair of its Board of Directors. The former SVP/GM of HPE Communications business, as well as SVP/GM of HP Cloud, Gillai’s career has focused on scaling business to accelerate growth and revenue. An accomplished senior technology executive, Gillai currently serves on the boards of Xilinx and Semtech. Gillai has also personally participated in the funding round.

“I’m excited to work with such a talented group of people that are revolutionizing the test and measurement space, helping engineering students and enthusiasts to advance their careers and follow their dreams while bringing consumer level usability to professional labs,” said Gillai.

Patti Key, former Senior Vice President of Sales at Keysight Technologies, joined Liquid Instruments as a member of its advisory board. Key has a proven history of building high-performance sales organizations. Her leadership and problem-solving abilities have helped several companies through various stages of growth, including test & measurement leaders Ixia, Agilent Technologies, and Hewlett Packard. Her passion for innovation in business and technology combined with her deep understanding of technical buyers provides her with a unique foundation for effectively guiding senior leadership at high-tech companies.

“We are delighted to have Saar take on the Chairman role and welcome Patti to the Liquid Instruments’ leadership team,” said David Seldin, Managing Partner at Anzu Partners. “The investment, combined with Saar’s appointment as Chairman of the Board and Patti’s industry expertise provides the springboard for execution on the company’s strategic vision.”

For more information about Liquid Instruments and its full suite of products, please visit https://liquidinstruments.com .

About Liquid Instruments

Liquid Instruments is a leader in precision software-defined instrumentation and is changing the way that students, scientists and engineers learn, research & work. Their line of software-enabled hardware solutions leverages the computational power of FPGAs to create highly customizable instrumentation for controlling experiments and acquiring and analyzing data. The team’s IP in software-defined hardware enables Moku products to be dynamically reconfigured in the field, serving a wide range of experimental and process control applications. Moku:Lab is used by hundreds of top R&D institutions worldwide, and brings high-performance instruments together in a compact, intuitive and versatile device.

For more information, please visit https://liquidinstruments.com .

Media Contact

Codeword for Liquid Instruments

liquidinstruments@codewordagency.com

801-703-4092