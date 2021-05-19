Uproar PR Boosts Benefits Program with Annual All-Inclusive Wellness Vacation and Tuition Reimbursement for Staff

ORLANDO, Fla and CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR today announces it is taking all of its employees on a work-free, all-inclusive wellness vacation at a luxurious and spacious 5-star resort to unwind after a tough year. The vacation is part of a comprehensive overhaul of the agency’s pre-pandemic benefits program. After a year of work from home and a completely changed workforce landscape, the company sat down and rebuilt their benefits package from the ground up as they head into a period of rapid growth. Other new benefits include, tuition assistance, fully remote work options and a recently announced comprehensive career development initiative led by Vice President of Internal Communications Courtney Calderon, whose focus is employee development and wellness.



Despite COVID restrictions, the company closed 2020 on target, with increased revenue trends continuing into Q1 and Q2 of this year. In response, Uproar PR aims to increase its staff by 25% this quarter and another 25% before the end of the calendar year.

In addition to their highly anticipated end-of-year annual retreat and holiday festivities, Uproar added a second retreat focused on wellness and one that could be done with ample space and packed with relaxation. “The mental health and well-being of our employees has always been a priority for our company,” said Calderon. “To support that more than ever, we are treating employees and a guest to an all-expenses-paid wellness beach retreat, there will be no work sessions, only rest and relaxation on a spacious beach in Florida.”

Tuition assistance, up to $5,000 annually per employee was also added. Their new training initiatives address post-COVID digital shifts in learning for every stage of employees’ career development, as well as employee engagement and retention.

“We were able to quickly adapt our business to a work-from-home, remote company when the pandemic forced the nation out of traditional office spaces,” explained CEO, Catriona Harris. “We changed our business model to support our employees at home, and as a result, we continued to support our clients, which allowed our business to grow, even in a down economy.”

With the company fully remote for the last year, executives recognized how valuable the flexibility has been for current employees and made remote work a permanent option to attract talent without geographical bounds.

“During the height of the pandemic, I was able to spend time in Europe with my family for several months. Once that time was over, I made the decision to move to another state, and the company fully supported my move,” said Uproar PR Account Manager, Daniel Tummeley.

In addition to current perks, like half-day Fridays, home office set-up stipends and quarterly rewards for teams, the new benefits program goes into effect this month.

“Prior to COVID our team enjoyed meeting in the office kitchen to chat with fellow employees while enjoying our company-provided snacks and drinks or playing a game of skeeball in the office. Given that people are now at home, those perks no longer make sense,” said Ermis Sfakiyanudis, COO at Uproar PR. “It was time for us to think about what is going to benefit our team in this ‘new normal,’ and that is why we came up with the group travel and tuition assistance program. Many of our employees have used this time at home to explore further education or new hobbies; these new perks support those changing needs.”

About Uproar PR

With offices in Orlando, Chicago and Annapolis, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media and thought-leadership, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Viola

Uproar PR

dviola@uproarpr.com