Strength Catalyst Partners Address Transition-Based Environments with Executive Coaching Services Designed for Corporate Acclimation

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strength Catalyst Partners (SCP), an executive coaching firm that helps clients overcome obstacles, seize opportunities and build confidence, today announced its Corporate Acclimation Coaching program. These on-demand, targeted coaching services help employers navigate business transformation, as in today’s corporate environment where companies are welcoming former and new employees back into the office. Designed for executives, managers and employees, the new coaching program focuses on identifying and utilizing ones’ strengths to adapt to, and succeed in, today’s constantly changing business landscape.



“Today’s leaders carry an unprecedented, heavy burden. They are role models that have to balance their own struggles with making unpopular, but impactful decisions,” said Colleen Boselli, principal of Strength Catalyst Partners. “Our acclimation coaching services were developed at the request and suggestion of several clients who understand that a company cannot flourish when its primary assets – employees – are feeling unsettled. Our confidential, empathetic, productive coaching program is designed to be an essential tool for high-value employees at this critical time.”

SCP acclimation coaching offers transition-based programs that enable employees at every level of the organization to orient themselves to new, or changing, business environments. Packages are being designed for:

Women-Empowering-Women – targeted support to reinforce equity and opportunity for female employees, led by female coaches

– targeted support to reinforce equity and opportunity for female employees, led by female coaches Senior Decision/Policy Makers – customized executive coaching support for creating optimal back-to-normal-work plans for each unique organization

– customized executive coaching support for creating optimal back-to-normal-work plans for each unique organization In-The-Hot-Seat – personalized coaching services targeted at managers who are deftly and strategically executing the decisions made by leadership, while also navigating the concerns of high-performing team members



Strength Catalyst Partners’ highly skilled, experienced executive coaches have decades of “real world” corporate experience - and have survived and thrived as working parents too. SCP have coached hundreds of business professionals through job transitions, return-to-work from parental leave, and cultural relocation adjustments.

SCP’s robust client list includes professionals working in sectors such as high technology/search, sports/entertainment, hospitality/food service, internet/social media, consulting services, financial services, education, advertising, retail, biotech, consumer goods, academia, not-for-profit and more.

To learn more about SCP’s Corporate Acclimation Coaching programs, please visit: https://strengthcatalyst.com/corporate-acclimation-coaching/.

About Strength Catalyst Partners

Founded in 2007, Strength Catalyst Partners offer robust strength-based, executive coaching services, corporate webinars and workshops — all designed to support business growth. Clients come to SCP’s strength strategists for custom-designed programs that enable teamwork enhancement, CEO effectiveness, and leadership/managerial effectiveness. Motivated, high performers from startups, Fortune 500 organizations, non-profits, and academic institutions all turn to SCP to help realize their true potential. For more information on Strength Catalyst Partners, please visit: https://strengthcatalyst.com.

