Zylö and Amifar Laboratorios Forge Broad-Ranging Partnership

The Z-pod™ delivery system will further enhance the ‘Science of Beauty’



GREENVILLE, SC, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zylö Therapeutics Inc., developer of the transformational Z-pod™ topical delivery platform, announced that it has entered into a broad-ranging agreement with Amifar Laboratorios Spain to supply Z-pods to further enhance Amifar’s new line of advanced cosmetics.

Amifar and Zylö have initiated a product development collaboration beginning with two actives and have plans to expand the list of actives over time. Founded in 1978, Amifar currently has distribution networks throughout the EU and South America and plans to expand to Asia, China, and North America over the next few years.

Zylö Therapeutics is commercializing a disruptive and highly versatile topical delivery system that is backed by over a decade of research at top academic centers. The core building blocks of the topical delivery system are micron-sized and sub-micron-sized silica particles called Z-pods™. These highly engineered xerogel-derived particles have demonstrated advantages that are unrivaled: extended release (topically), increased stability, and improved penetration and targeting. Together, these advantages contribute to enhanced bioavailability, a key driver of performance and in high demand by big pharma and by makers of OTC drugs, wellness products, and cosmetics.

Scott Pancoast, Zylö’s CEO and founder stated, “It is no surprise that Zylö’s first aesthetics partnership is with Amifar, a company that is committed to science-driven innovation. We are enthusiastic about this partnership, and we look forward to a long and expanding relationship with the Amifar team.”

Added Michael Burns Ph.D., Zylö’s vice president, “It is an honor to have been involved in bringing Zylö and Amifar together. The entrepreneurial spirit of the two companies, coupled with the combination of seasoned industry experts and state-of-the-art technologies, paves the way for great mutual success.”

Cristina Griffin, Amifar’s CEO, went on to say “Product innovation is at the heart of Amifar’s strategy to expand its medical line and its channels of distribution and to enter new markets. We are excited to be at the forefront of science and new product development.”

With this newly forged Amifar partnership, Zylö continues to demonstrate the versatility of its delivery platform across multiple sectors. Notably, Zylö has established research and commercial relationships with a number of other forward-looking partners with interests in topical delivery of CBD, THC, anandamide (AEA), ketamine, and Y-100, as well as an herbicide with certain ag-tech applications. In addition, with the assistance of four NIH/DoD/other grants, Zylö is advancing several programs (erectile dysfunction, would healing, and infectious diseases) relating to the company’s ability to provide sustained release and enhanced bioavailability of nitric oxide.

About Zylö Therapeutics: Zylö has developed the Z-pod™ technology platform, a disruptive topical delivery system that extends the duration of effect, improves the solubility/targeting, and enhances the product performance of many therapeutic and cosmetic agents. Notably, the Z-pod™ technology has successfully harnessed the therapeutic potential of nitric oxide, one of the most powerful—and short-lived—biomolecules produced by our bodies. For more details, please visit our website, www.zylotherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter (@ZyloTherapies).

About Amifar Laboratorios: Amifar is a pharmaceutical laboratory that, for over 40 years, has dedicated itself to enhanced skin care and to the well-being of people in general. Spearheading Amifar’s “Science of Beauty” culture is their Amifar Labs Open Innovation Platform, a new research model where global networks are spanned in search of innovative solutions to skin-health challenges.