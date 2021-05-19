Lumos Pharma to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2021 and will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.



Event: Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: June 3, 2021 Time: Live Fireside Chat 3:30 PM – 3:55 PM (ET)

The live Lumos Pharma fireside chat can be accessed through the link Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. The link can also be found on the Company’s website under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section where a replay will be available for 30 days. Please contact your Jefferies salesperson or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team during the conference or thereafter.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Lumos Pharma Investor Relations

512-792-5454

ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.