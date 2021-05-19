HVR Partners with Databricks to Drive Business Value with Real-Time Data Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVR , the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, today announced a partnership with Databricks , the data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI). HVR's change data capture (CDC) technology enables customers to seamlessly integrate high volumes of business data from legacy systems to Databricks' cloud-native Delta Lake for real-time analytics that inform strategic, data-driven business decisions. A real-time, 360-degree view of data empowers organizations built on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to improve operational efficiencies and reduce costs.



As more organizations continue to move to the cloud as a result of ongoing digital transformation initiatives, it's imperative that stakeholders have fresh and accurate data at their fingertips for real-time consumption. With HVR, Databricks’ customers now have access to a scalable and reliable solution that provides the most efficient way to integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling a fast, easily-implemented adoption of the three major cloud platforms – Azure, AWS, GCP — with data that is replicated and validated from key systems such as SAP.

To learn more, watch HVR's presentation "How to Extract Deeper Value from Data Residing in Legacy Applications" at Data + AI Summit 2021 .

"Databricks lakehouse helps enterprises unify all data, analytics and AI on one open, scalable platform for all data use cases," said Pankaj Dugar, Vice President of Product Partnerships at Databricks. “HVR’s foundational data replication solution helps organizations bring fresh data from legacy systems to Delta Lake for real-time analytics. We look forward to seeing the value this partnership delivers for our joint customers.”

From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning, and analytics within a single collaborative platform.

“At HVR, we believe data is the lifeblood of any modern organization. This view is only made possible by ensuring that customers have access to real-time data when and where they need it,” said Dennis Concannon, Senior Director of Global Channels & Alliances at HVR. “We’re excited to announce this joint partnership with Databricks, and through continued successful joint deployments, we can ensure that organizations of all sizes are able to unlock key business data for strategic business initiatives. With data-driven insights at the helm of the enterprise, any organization can reach their highest potential.”

HVR provides a real-time cloud data replication solution that supports enterprise modernization efforts. The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. Global market leaders in a variety of industries trust HVR to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses. HVR is a privately held company based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.