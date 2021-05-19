TELUS investing $38 million to accelerate deployment of its PureFibre and 5G networks in the Capitale-Nationale region

English French

Families and businesses in Portneuf and Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures will have direct access to PureFibre, the fastest and most reliable Internet technology in the world

5G mobile service will be deployed in 20 additional communities in the region

QUEBEC CITY, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is investing $38 million in the Capitale-Nationale region this year to deploy its PureFibre and 5G networks. This investment, combined with an additional contribution of over $1 million from the governments of Quebec and Canada, will provide more than 2,000 additional families and businesses in the Portneuf RCM and Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures with direct access to optical fibre by September 2022. With private investments, TELUS is continuing the deployment of its 5G technology in 20 new communities, which will bridge the digital divide; drive innovation in businesses and grass-roots charities; and support the health, agriculture, and education sectors.

“Our 500 team members in the Capitale-Nationale region are committed to actively continuing the deployment of our networks across Quebec, and to driving the economic recovery of our regions. We are making the future friendly by putting our technology at the service of our communities,” says Marie-Christine D’Amours, Vice-President of TELUS, Consumer Solutions and Customer Experience for Quebec. “To date, 93 per cent of businesses and families in the area we serve have access to our PureFibre network, and we are pursuing our joint investment with the goal of connecting all premises to high speed Internet by September 2022. We’re also especially proud to deploy our 5G technology in both large urban centres and remote communities, so that Quebec residents can enjoy the full potential of this technological revolution no matter where they live. As 5G technology evolves, it will make our cities smarter and greener, transform agriculture, improve health care, and accelerate the potential of smart homes and autonomous vehicles.”

“This announcement marks a major step forward for Quebec,” says Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and federal MP for the riding of Québec. “Thanks to this partnership between Ottawa and Quebec, to which Internet service providers have also contributed their combined efforts, we will tear down the technological barriers we’ve had to deal with since our government first took office. Together, we will ensure that every household in the Portneuf RCM has access to high-speed Internet by September 2022.”

“Your government keeps its promises. Having recently announced historic investments to connect all of our citizens to high-speed Internet by next year, we are now continuing our efforts in this direction in Portneuf,” says Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier of Quebec, Minister of Public Safety, minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region, and MNA for Louis-Hébert. “The pandemic has made all of us aware of how important a reliable connection can be in our day-to-day lives. Our Capitale-Nationale region deserves to be at the cutting edge of technology.”

“Access to reliable high-speed Internet will be a boon to our local economy, and it’s key to a booming and vibrant regional economy,” says Bernard Gaudreau, Prefect of the Portneuf RCM. “This investment made by TELUS and the governments will have positive repercussions throughout the entire territory. It will transform our region into a vibrant, digitally connected area where people will want to live, work, start a business, immigrate or simply visit for tourism or agri-tourism getaways.”

Highlights

Deploying the TELUS PureFibre network to more than 2,000 families and businesses in Deschambault, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Saint-Casimir and Saint-Thuribe. These communities will have access to the superior bundle of TELUS residential products and services, which includes a vast selection of connected devices for healthcare and for the home, and advanced security and entertainment technologies.





Expanding the TELUS 5G network, utilizing our current spectrum holdings, to approximately 20 additional communities in the Capitale-Nationale region in 2021, including the Portneuf, Côte-de-Beaupré, and Charlevoix RCMs. 5G technology provides access to lightning-fast download speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps and will be expanded to cover 157 additional Quebec communities by year-end.





Supporting local organizations and vulnerable families in the Capitale-Nationale region. Since 2000, TELUS, its active and retired team members, and the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation have volunteered over 100,000 hours of their time and contributed $10 million to local organizations, including Carrefour FM Portneuf, Concert'Action Portneuf, Fondation CERVO, Fondation Sourdine, Motivaction jeunesse, and Opération Enfant Soleil.



TELUS plans to invest $53 billion in Canada by 2024, including $9 billion in Quebec’s economy, notably in infrastructure and operations to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class networks. As part of the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed program, the provincial and federal governments have granted TELUS $26 million to help deploy high-speed Internet to nearly 5,000 households. TELUS is making an additional investment to connect 25,000 additional families and businesses to the PureFibre network by fall 2022 in eastern Quebec, the Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Mauricie, and Estrie regions. For the Portneuf RCM, TELUS has received over $1 million in funding to support the deployment of high-speed Internet service to 140 homes.

The investments announced in this media release are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2021, as updated in TELUS’ first quarter 2021 earnings’ release dated May 7, 2021, and our planned future capital expenditure plans, including our accelerated broadband build, as outlined in our March 2021 equity offering news release dated March 25, 2021.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our long-standing commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the sectors of technology, gaming, ecommerce/FinTech, communications/media, health care and travel/hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and our retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com and follow us on Twitter (@TELUSnews) and on Instagram (@Darren_Entwistle).





