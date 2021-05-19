Global Helium Corp. Announces Listing and Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

CALGARY, Alberta, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) (the “Company” or “Global”) is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its Common Shares for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”), and that its shares will commence trading at the open of the market on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 under the trading symbol “HECO”.



The Company’s non-offering, long-form prospectus dated May 10, 2021 can be found at www.sedar.com . Additional information on the Company’s structure, financial history and the details of its land holdings and helium prospects in southern Saskatchewan can be found on the Company’s website at www.globalhelium.com.

The Company was formed as a result of approaches from multi-billion-dollar helium consumers who were unsatisfied with the existing suppliers and seeking more stable supply. The Company was subsequently funded by its founders with the sole purposes of (i) understanding the technical intricacies and constraints within the helium industry and market, (ii) identifying opportunities, (iii) capturing and operationally advancing those opportunities and (iv) producing helium to meet the needs of consumers.

The Global Helium team is a production-focused group of experienced technical professionals, who have become the go-to helium experts in Canada, given the depth of their first-mover helium activities over the last several years.

Wes Siemens, President of Global stated, “In a shift from operating quietly behind the scenes, we are delighted to become more recognized and begin trading on the CSE, a prominent public exchange for innovators and entrepreneurs. Our Company has a 100% working interest in approximately 85,000 ha (210,000 acres) at Vermillion Hills in the helium fairway in Saskatchewan, where helium production is subject to only a 4.25% royalty rate (95.75% Net Revenue Interest).” Siemens added, “We have identified a number of large structures, believed to contain helium, which we will confirm with additional geological, geophysical and engineering tools at our disposal. We are excited about the prospects on our lands and the growth opportunities that are available to us in an expanding helium market.”

About Global Helium

Global Helium is an exploration stage company focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium to meet the needs of increasing helium demand and shrinking helium supply in North America and around the world. The Company has a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts and has established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Together, the team has captured 100%-owned permits encompassing hundreds of thousands of acres prospective for helium in Saskatchewan’s well-established helium fairway. Find out more at: https://globalhelium.com/.

