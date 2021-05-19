Bishop Fox Appoints Industry Veteran as Chief Marketing Officer

PHOENIX, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the largest private offensive security testing firm, today announced the appointment of Julie Albright as the company’s chief marketing officer (CMO). Albright brings more than 20 years of marketing experience with a proven track record for meeting aggressive growth targets, evolving marketing organizations into revenue generators, and building strong and engaging brands. She reports to Vinnie Liu, Bishop Fox’s chief executive officer (CEO).

“Julie brings a wealth of cybersecurity and broader B2B tech experience and has built a strong reputation for taking high-growth organizations to the next level of success,” said Liu. “Combining our Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) platform with the unmatched security talent on the Bishop Fox team presents a huge opportunity to scale our offensive security testing solutions and deliver unique value to the market at large – at a moment when security has never been more important. Julie joins a rapidly expanding, experienced executive team, bringing the marketing expertise that will accelerate our growth and elevate recognition of the game-changing innovations we are bringing to market to fuel customer success.”

Albright brings more than two decades of experience to her new role, including executive marketing positions with a number of leading technology companies. Prior to Bishop Fox, she served as senior vice president of global marketing at Resolve Systems, a leader in automation and AIOps, where she led all aspects of marketing and sales development. Additionally, she spent almost a decade consulting for Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm that invests in high-growth technology companies. While there, she worked with companies across the Insight portfolio to develop and execute marketing strategy and helped build Insight’s marketing center of excellence. She also spent almost ten years building her own marketing consultancy, collectively working with dozens of growth-stage companies, including AlienVault (acquired by AT&T), Asana, Syncsort (now Precisely), E2open, Fenergo, Campaign Monitor, Kinnser (now Wellsky), Elsewhere Partners, and many more. Earlier in her career, she was a founding member of the marketing team at SolarWinds where she led marketing activities for the 2009 IPO and held senior marketing positions at WholeSecurity (acquired by Symantec) and Mirage Networks (acquired by Trustwave).

“I’m thrilled to join this accomplished leadership team and combine forces to deliver on our shared mission of improving security and privacy for organizations globally,” said Albright. “With an unrivaled depth of security talent, a steadfast commitment to customer success, and a true passion for what we do, Bishop Fox is poised to revolutionize the offensive security market as our growth accelerates.”

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private offensive security testing firm. Since 2005, the company has provided consulting and Security as a Service to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which has allowed the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and augment and scale its assessment capabilities through next generation offensive security technologies like the award-winning Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) managed service, named Best Emerging Technology in the 2021 SC Awards . The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in San Francisco, CA and Barcelona, Spain.

