Oral Care Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product ; Distribution Channel, and Geography

However, adverse effects associated to excessive utilization of mouthwash and pricing pressure faced by prominent players in the oral care market restrain the market growth.



As per Oral Health Associates, the consumption of sugar has tripled in emerging countries over the past five decades and it is subsequently leading to substantial growth of dental caries. Also, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study, the oral disease affected around 3.9 billion people across the world. Further, as per the data published by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), oral cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers diagnosed annually in the US. Along with dental carries, aphthous ulcers are also expected to propel the adoption of oral care products such as mouthwash owing to its healing properties. The considerable prevalence of aphthous ulcers is likely to offer substantial growth opportunity for the oral care market during the forecast period.



As mouthwash play prominent role in the protection of mouth from germs and bacteria, the oral care market is expected to witness growth in coming years.Moreover, the market is witnessing the new product introductions that have capabilities to inactivate coronaviruses.



Such developments are expected to drive the market even during and post COVID-19 outbreak.



Based on product, the oral care market is segmented into toothpastes, denture products, toothbrushes and accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, dental accessories/ancillaries, dental prosthesis cleaning solutions, and other dental products.The market, by toothpastes, is further segmented into sensitive toothpaste, herbal toothpaste, whitening toothpaste, and children toothpaste.



The market, by denture products, is subsegmented into denture fixatives, denture cleaners, and others.Based on toothbrushes and accessories, the market is further segmented into manual toothbrushes, electric toothbrushes, battery powered toothbrushes, bamboo toothbrushes, disposable toothbrushes, and other toothbrushes.



By mouthwashes/rinses, the oral care market is further bifurcated into non-medicated mouthwashes and medicated mouthwashes.The market, by dental accessories/ancillaries, is further segmented into cosmetic dental whitening products, dental flosses, breath fresheners, tongue scrapers, teeth whitening strips, and others.



The toothpastes segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Moreover, the toothbrushes and accessories segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.1% in the market during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the oral care market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores, online retail stores, and others.The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



However, the online retail stores segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Health Service (NHS), and CDC are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the oral care market.

