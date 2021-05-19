Advantage Solutions Selects StayinFront’s Retail Execution Platform to Enhance Performance

FAIRFIELD, NJ, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions, a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, has selected StayinFront's TouchCG® and Insight Analytics® platforms to enhance retail execution and improve the efficiency of its sales teams.

Advantage, which represents some of the world’s most recognized consumer goods companies, as well as emerging and regional brands, will also deploy StayinFront’s API Hub to seamlessly integrate a number its proprietary applications to more effectively direct, collaborate and report on efforts to grow the brands they represent.

Advantage will leverage the StayinFront platform to deliver market-leading services to retailers on behalf of their clients, including routing of associates to the right stores to do the right work and execute the right sales strategies. StayinFront solutions include Dynamic Routing, Digital Merchandizing, Interactive Shelf, Touch Portal and Pitchbook. With these solutions, StayinFront is integrating AI directly into its mobile applications, using AI techniques like image recognition, machine learning to drive efficiency and decision making.

“StayinFront is excited about the opportunity to help Advantage Solutions continue to set the standard for the market,” said Thomas R Buckley, CEO of StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile-cloud retail execution solutions, analytics and digital solutions. “We look forward to the business and technology innovations and sales growth we’ll deliver together.”

About StayinFront, Inc.

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries, use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. Through its StayinFront Retail Data Insight (RDI) and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers standalone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com .

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions — including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services — help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.