New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multimodal Image Fusion Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073157/?utm_source=GNW

Healthcare spending by government and private organizations has been increasing over the years. These high spending across the world is enhancing the healthcare infrastructure and influencing the adoption of various technologically advanced solutions for improving their treatment plans and diagnostic procedures. At present, the US ranks first among developing countries in terms of healthcare spending. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data published in 2019, the US average healthcare spending was a whopping US$11,072 per capita. Similarly, in 2019, Switzerland had the second-highest healthcare spending, with nearly US$8,000 per capita expenditures, followed by Germany and Norway with per capita spending of about US$6,600 each. The other countries with high healthcare expenditure include Austria, Sweden, Netherlands, Canada, France, Ireland, Australia, Japan, Iceland, the UK, and Finland.



The COVID-19 outbreak has minimum or no impact on the global multimodal image fusion software market.The healthcare sector in many North American countries has remained unaffected during the COVID-19 pandemic.



With the rising COVID-19 confirmed cases across the US, the UK, Germany, and India, the high prevalence of diseases other than other COVID-19 propels the demand for all healthcare equipment and solutions. For instance, according to Alzheimer Association as of 2020, there were ~5.8 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has a negligible impact on the demand for multimodal image fusion software

The global multimodal image fusion software market is segmented based on type and application, and geography.Based on type, the market is bifurcated into preclinical multimodal imaging and clinical multimodal imaging.



Based on application, the multimodal image fusion software market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and academic and research institutes. By geography, the multimodal image fusion software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



A few key players operating in the global multimodal image fusion software market and profiled in the market study are aycan Medical Systems; Brainlab; Bruker; FUJIFILM VisualSonics, Inc..; INFINITT; Mediso; Medtronic; NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP.; PerkinElmer Inc.; and ZEISS.



The overall global multimodal image fusion software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the multimodal image fusion software market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the multimodal image fusion software market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073157/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________