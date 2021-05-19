New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Motor Controller Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Motor Type, DC Motor, Output Power Range, Voltage Type, and End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073156/?utm_source=GNW

Many automotive companies worldwide are initiating to manufacture electric motor vehicle on a large scale. For instance, in August 2020, Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems Ltd. established Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America, Inc. in Kentucky for the development, manufacturing, and sale of electric vehicle motors. The ongoing investment in electric vehicle manufacturing in the US is expected to bolster the motor controller market in coming years. Furthermore, several supportive governments policies for the manufacturing sector are propelling the demand for motor controller devices in developing nations. For Instance, the Make in India campaign by the Government of India has motivated many domestic and foreign players to set up their manufacturing plants in India.



The rising adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the manufacturing sector is providing noteworthy opportunities to the motor controller market players.The widespread use of robotics, sensors, centralized tracking, and quality inspection to form a smart manufacturing plant is triggering the adoption of IIoT.



Technological advancements in the field of IoT, for designing ecosystem plants to reduce the power consumptions and increase factory’s safety is expected to increase the demand for motor controller in the upcoming years.Further, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) usage in IIoTs for advancing the automation of plants and machines are expected to boost the demand for AI enabled motor controller devices in coming years.



The demand for motor controllers is set to increase in residential applications as the IoT facilitates the integration of residential spaces with connected devices. Further, IIoT-powered industrial control systems (ICS) facilitate productivity and safety at work; these systems manage temperature and sensory equipment, manufacturing lines, and security devices, among others.



A few key companies operating in the motor controller market and profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.; Schneider Electric; Fanuc Corporation; Yaskawa Electric Corporation.; Nidec Industrial Solution; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation.; and ABB.



Overall size of the motor controller market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the motor controller market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the motor controller market.

