Microspheres Market to hit US $7.0 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Leading Players, Growth Divers and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas,Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Microspheres Market Size 2019, by End-Use (Healthcare, Automotive, Construction Composites, Paints & Coatings, Oil & Gas, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), by Material (Glass, Polymer, Ceramic, Fly Ash, Metallic), by Type (Hollow, Solid), by Region and Forecast to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on the global microspheres market gives a comprehensive analysis of the market from 2015 to 2025. This includes market trends, market competition, and regional performance factors. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The market competition is analyzed using Porter's five forces analysis tool and overall positioning of the key players is studied based on business portfolio, geographic reach, strategic initiatives, and annual sales.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1530

The global microspheres market is anticipated to cross USD 7.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of >8.5%. Increasing population coupled with infrastructure development has prompted developed as well as developing economies to strengthen their infrastructure development, which, in turn, is expected to open new avenues for microspheres industry over the coming years. A key factor driving the market growth is the booming pharmaceutical and medical device industries in developing economies. Additionally, increasing the need for advanced drug delivery systems will further drive the industry. Moreover, the development of biopharmaceuticals has open opportunities for microspheres for radioembolization and bone tissue engineering to treat cancer.

The global microspheres market has been segmented into end-use, material, and type. End-use wise, the microspheres market is broken down into healthcare, automotive, construction composites, paints & coatings, oil & gas, and cosmetics & personal care. Healthcare and construction composites applications to retain a significant market share in the global microspheres market in 2018. Moreover, increasing demand from the other segment, such as the oil and gas industries, paints& coatings, and automotive applications is projected to drive the industry over the coming years.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/microspheres-market

Despite properties such as improved manufacturing, the ability to deliver active materials, chemical resistance, and thermal stability, and heat resistance, healthcare applications dominated the global microspheres industry. These are used in medical devices made from ceramics, glass, and polymers, as tracers and particles. They are also used in the research and production of medical devices, as they are available in a broad variety of colors, accompanied by fluorescence, precise gravity time, regulated illumination, electrostatic charging and particle size distribution.

Also, the use of polymer microspheres as a drug delivery system is gaining tremendous traction due to its potential to encapsulate a range of drugs, as well as biocompatibility and high bioavailability. The microsphere market is expected to see significant growth over the forecast period with continuing progress in the medical field.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1530

North America, led by Canada and the U.S. microspheres market size will expect substantial growth over the coming years. The growing healthcare sector owing to the increasing aging population will drive growth in the regional industry. Rising penetration of domestic manufacturers in the region assisted by government initiatives towards improving healthcare infrastructure will drive growth in the industry.

Increasing construction activities followed by the well-developed healthcare industry in the UK, Germany, and France are expected to increase microspheres market reach in Europe. Increasing construction spending toward the creation of new buildings may benefit the growth of the regional industry.

Increasing government spending towards residential and commercial construction activities in India followed by rising paints & coatings industry in South Korea, Australia, China, and Japan will further strengthen the microsphere industry in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1530

The global microspheres market is competitive in nature as a large number of well-established healthcare and automotive companies are operating in this industry. Some prominent manufacturers are 3M, Nouryon, Asia Pacific Microspheres, Bangs Laboratories Inc., Chase Corp, Cospheric LLC, Luminex Corporation, Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co., Ltd, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Mo-Sci Corporation, Momentive, SIR-Spheres, and Trelleborg.

Leading players operating in this industry are adopting merger & acquisition, research & development, new product development, and facility expansion strategies to strengthen their geographical reach and increase customer base. For instance, in July 2019, Varian Medical Systems, an American company engaged in radiation oncology treatment announced a purchase agreement of microsphere division from Boston Scientific.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Microspheres Market by End-Use

Chapter 6 Microspheres Market by Material

Chapter 7 Microspheres Market by Type

Chapter 8 Microspheres Market by Region

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.