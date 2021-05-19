Menon Renewable Products Expands U.S.A Footprint With New Co-packing Facility for Sustainable Ingredient MrFeed®





Through Purchase Agreement From One of the Largest U.S. Animal Producers, Demand Increases for High-Quality Animal Feed Ingredient

San Diego, CA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Menon Renewable Products ("Menon" or the "Company"), a global leader in disruptive animal feed technology, announced today that it is expanding its capacity in the United States with the addition of a new co-packing facility. The announcement comes after a large contract for Menon’s proprietary MrFeed® ingredient was placed by one of the largest producers of poultry and other livestock in the country.

Leading up to the new facility announcement, Menon conducted extensive testing of MrFeed® with some of the world’s largest poultry feed and food companies, as well as one of the largest swine contract research organizations (CRO) in the United States. Trials of MrFeed® consistently showed increased growth and survivability of livestock without the use of antibiotics, as well as significantly healthier internal organs for the animals at the conclusion of the trials.

“Our goal has always been to replace unsustainable feed ingredients with something that is better for the environment and the animals themselves,” said Dr. Suresh Menon, Founder and President of Menon. “Working with such a large and well-respected feed and food producer, we are now able to not only measure MrFeed®’s effectiveness on metrics such as growth and survivability, but we are also able to have conversations about scalability and what it will take to introduce MrFeed® as a leading alternative to traditional animal diets on a global scale.”

The new co-packing facility will allow for increased production of up to few thousand tons per week of MrFeed®. Menon supplies its product to producers across four continents. The Company recently announced certification for the European Union with new customers there as well.

MrFeed® has been tested on millions of animals such as swine, poultry, finfish, and shrimp in trials around the world, consistently increasing yields as enhanced immune system health drives faster growth and higher survival. The product has been tested extensively in commercial settings worldwide in countries including Saudi Arabia, the United States, Costa Rica, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and many others.

MrFeed® is a high-quality animal feed ingredient delivered rich in essential amino acids that does not require antibiotics. MrFeed® contains crude protein that is superior to commonly used feed ingredients. Highly digestible and rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, the product has been developed specifically for use in animal diets and provides enhanced survivability, improved immune system health and superior growth.

Learn more about Menon Renewable Products and MrFeed® at www.menon.us .

About Menon Renewable Products:

Menon Renewable Products, Inc. (Menon) was founded in 2013 by Dr. Suresh Menon and is based in San Diego, CA. Menon has developed a patented process that converts hydrocarbon-based sugars from agriculture-based raw materials into a functional animal feed ingredient under the brand name MrFeed®. The ingredient not only overcomes anti-nutritional factors in many animal feed products, but also replaces various grains, related proteins, animal by-products, fishmeal and other components. MrFeed® meets increasing worldwide demand for an abundant, sustainable, cost competitive and renewable source of animal feed. MrFeed® has been proven in aquaculture, poultry and swine (with other animal species currently under testing) and has demonstrated superior performance when compared to traditional feeds in the areas of survivability, growth, disease remediation, FCR and overall animal health.

About MrFeed ®

MrFeed ® represents a disruptive technology that will significantly enhance animal growth and gut health. Through inclusion of a spectrum of unique prebiotics, nucleotides and peptides, MrFeed® enhances digestibility, promotes animal health and reduces the need for antibiotics and other disease remediation treatments. By utilizing agricultural and related by-products, MrFeed® reduces environmental pressure caused by overuse of unsustainable animal feed ingredients (such as fish meal).

