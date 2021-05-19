Sheesha Finance and Mercor Finance Partner to Increase Data Analytics Accessibility in DeFi Investing

Dubai, UAE, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance), the first decentralized cryptocurrency mutual fund for DeFi investors to easily access a variety of projects without having to spend days, sometimes weeks doing research, announced a partnership today with Mercor Finance, a social platform giving everyday cryptocurrency traders the opportunity to directly invest in complex algorithms. The partnership will aim to provide crypto traders with tools and resources to provide the community with quality content and projects with actual use-cases.





In today’s market where licenses and data are inherent to a competitive edge, large institutional investors are dominant. This dominance is caused by the lack of cooperation between private traders and developers. Using Mercor, an infrastructure is created that facilitates cooperation, aiming to democratize the algorithmic trading market and increase access to exclusive advanced analytical data. In addition, Sheesha Finance promotes investor accessibility via its unique mutual fund model specifically for investing in unique and promising DeFi projects. Through partnering, Sheesha Finance and Mercor offer an opportunity for investors to diversify their assets and make smart decisions based on accurate data.





“The partnership between Sheesha Finance and Mercor Finance is strategic in several ways. We are able to leverage our communities to spread mass adoption, which is critical for blockchain development and bringing quality projects into the ecosystem,” said Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki, founder of Sheesha Finance. “Mercor Finance’s algorithmic trading not only assists retail clients but also developers interested in backtesting data along with other key financial components. Projects like Mercor Finance provide easy solutions for retail investors which help drive mass adoption. We are very excited to partner with them on their journey.”





“The partnership with Sheesha Finance is of great interest to Mercor and its community,” said Mercor Finance’s CEO. “With Sheesha Finance we are targeting and attracting potential members of the platform. We are very much looking forward to the partnership and everything it will bring to both of our communities.”





Mercor Finance provides its users with the instruments to develop and potential to invest in what is known as the “black box of trading”: algorithmic trading. Mercor supplies developers with analytical tools, backtesting capabilities, and exclusive data with a goal to make investing in algorithmic trading publicly accessible, reducing entry barriers. Mercor Finance will be hosting the first ‘Certified Start IDO’ on BSCstarter launching its $MRCR sale on May 26, 2021. To learn more about the sale, visit the Mercor Medium and sign up for the IDO via the following form: Whitelist sign up form. Participants must complete the KYC procedure via Blockpass, as well as have 50 $START tokens staked on the BSCstarter platform. By completing the form, participants will also take part in a random selection to receive a bonus of $2,000 USD in $START and $MRCR tokens.





Sheesha Finance is the leading DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards. Sheesha Finance’s easily convertible assets can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects, solving locked crypto inaccessibility in DeFi.





Sheesha Finance successfully concluded its funding round in April with over $9.44 million raised in two weeks. Staking is live on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, and Sheesha’s $SHEESHA tokens are available on Uniswap and PancakeSwap.





For more information on the Sheesha Finance and Mercor Finance partnership, join the Sheesha Finance Telegram group (https://t.me/sheeshafinance).





About Sheesha Finance

Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance/) is the leading decentralized DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards. Sheesha Finance rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects. Sheesha Finance’s easily convertible assets can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. With plans to become a member-managed decentralised autonomous organization (DAO), Sheesha Finance is dedicated to upholding full transparency and integrity within the DeFi space.





Twitter - Medium - Telegram - Gitbook - LinkedIn







About Mercor

Mercor Finance (https://mercor.finance) provides its users with the instruments to develop and the possibility to invest in what is known as the black box of trading, algorithmic trading. On the one hand, we supply developers with analytical tools, backtesting capabilities, and exclusive data. On the other hand, we make investing in algorithmic trading publicly accessible, by reducing entry barriers.





Twitter - Medium - Telegram - Announcements Telegram - IDO Sign up form



