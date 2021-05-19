Sologenic: The Leading DeFi Ecosystem Revolutionizing Financial Markets

TALLINN, Estonia, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Sologenic announces its successful launch of Sologenic DEX decentralized trading platform. There's a plethora of digital change around and it is blockchain-based decentralization that has the potential to fundamentally alter how we work with each other and how we trust one another. The dawn is breaking on a new digital paradigm - one of greater individual and collective liberty.



With the increasing acceptance of DeFi as the future of finance, many projects have emerged to help the investors leverage the economic surge. Most notably, Sologenic , a DeFi Ecosystem is modernizing traditional functions of financial markets by enabling cryptocurrency to be used in any way imaginable. 30+ experts and Blockchain advocates have combined their expertise to build this sophisticated infrastructure that bridges the gap between the global financial markets and the futuristic world of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies. Sologenic thus facilitates trade between crypto as well as non-blockchain assets over 40,000 stocks, ETFs and commodities from over 30 exchanges across the globe. Being built on the efficient XRP Ledger helps Sologenic focus extensively on functionalities rather than the underlying technology.

The sophisticated Sologenic ecosystem has a dynamic infrastructure made up of a multitude of sectors connecting traditional financial markets with blockchain-based assets. It is continuously launching new initiatives to support its already vast tokenized asset ecosystem.

Sologenic New Developments

Sologenic DEX

Most recently, Sologenic launched the Sologenic DEX, an advanced decentralized trading platform that allows users to trade (peer-to-peer) various cryptocurrencies such as XRP and SOLO as well as upcoming Tokenized assets including 40K + Stocks, ETFs and commodities.

It is built on the tremendously fast and secure Blockchain, XRP Ledger. Users have full custody of their private keys which facilitates top-most security and trust. They also have the ability to trade any fraction of assets providing additional flexibility. The DEX facilitates swift transactions and quick settlements with the trading fees as low as $0.000005. To add to the customer-centricity, the DEX also features dynamic and fully customizable widgets in the trading terminal including multilingual support and light and dark theme customization. The Sologenic DEX aims to provide a limitless trading experience that aligns with the personal inclinations of all users.

SOLO Wallet

The Sologenic DEX will soon be accessible through the SOLO Wallet. This will enable users to store cryptocurrencies including SOLO, XRP, and the upcoming Tokenized Assets such as Stocks, ETFs, and commodities all in one decentralized wallet app.

The newly updated decentralized SOLO Wallet app provides our users with everything they need to manage their digital assets. It allows users to add, activate, and manage multiple wallets, hold, transfer digital assets from a single wallet address, receive live market price updates, track recent transactions, and much more. With secure enclave and biometric authentication, our users can Trade confidently knowing that your assets are fully protected.

Sologenic App

The Sologenic App offers a unique and valuable experience to new and experienced traders with the tokenization asset simulator. Users are able to practice buying, selling and trading fractions or full amounts of stock from Nasdaq & the NYSE. With an intuitive and realistic interface, the Sologenic app is the easiest way to learn to trade without real money. The LIVE Sologenic Tokenization asset platform will be available to the public soon.

Summary

There is more to the Sologenic ecosystem including the utility token SOLO, the SOLO Staking Rewards Program for loyal SOLO Holders to voluntarily participate in the liquidity provider reward program (LPRP) with the rewards of up to 20% annually, and much more. To learn more about Sologenic and the infrastructure supporting their mission to bridge the gap between the global financial markets and digital assets visit www.sologenic.com .

