Medical Enzyme Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Enzyme Type ; Application, and Geography

Enzymes play a crucial role in the metabolic activities of all organisms.They have an extensive range of applications in microbial biotechnology and diagnosis processes.



Abnormalities in enzyme metabolism system leads to many metabolic diseases.Many enzymes are being widely used in the clinical examination as a specific disease marker.



Further, medicinal enzymes can be used as medicines to treat a range of diseases.They are characterized by remarkable curative effect and insignificant side effects.



For example, trypsin can be used to accelerate wound healing, dissolve blood clots, remove necrotic tissue, and inhibit contaminant growth (in cell cultures). L-asparaginase can be used to treat cancer by depriving nutrients needed for the growth of cancer cells. Protease (provide in the form of multi-enzyme tablets) can be used to treat dyspepsia; many proteases have anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, lipase, superoxide dismutase, nattokinase, soybean meal plasmin, and thrombin, among others, can be used to treat various diseases. Enzymes are the preferred markers in various disease states such as myocardial infarction, jaundice, pancreatitis, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. They assist in diagnosis, prognosis, and assessment of response therapy. Furthermore, many enzymes are used as diagnostic reagents. Due to the unique enzyme characteristics of specificity, high-catalytic efficiency, and mild action conditions, the enzymatic diagnosis has become a reliable, simple, and rapid method.



The medical enzyme technology market, by enzyme type, is segmented into digestive enzymes, thrombolytic enzymes, hydrolases, and endonucleases. The hydrolases segment held the largest share of the market in 2020; however, the thrombolytic enzymes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



In terms of technique, the medical enzyme technology market is segmented into hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion.The hypothermic machine perfusion segment held a larger market share in 2019.



However, the market for normothermic machine perfusion is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.



The medical enzyme technology market, by application, is segmented into disease treatment, diagnostic tools, biomedical research, and others. The disease treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% in the market during the forecast period.



