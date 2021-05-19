CLI Studios Announces the 2021 CLI Summer Xperience is Now Open for Enrollment

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLI Studios, the global leader in online dance education, has reimagined the traditional summer intensive experience for dancers, making it accessible to anyone looking to advance their skills. The 2021 CLI Summer Xperience is a virtual, seven-week program created to bring dancers together from around the world and provide access to classes with the industry’s top instructors and choreographers.



Overwhelmed by the demand and positive response following their first summer intensive in 2020, CLI Studios set to work creating an even more robust program for 2021 with tracks for every skill level: beginner, intermediate and advanced. The seven-week program includes more than 15 hours of new curriculum each week, unlimited on-demand classes, a weekly challenge from a featured instructor, Master Classes with world-renowned instructors, live interactive classes and performances on Zoom, plus live feedback with CLI’s guest instructors.

Each week of the 2021 CLI Summer Xperience will focus on a specific style of dance with a featured instructor for the week. Elevating skills in new disciplines allows dancers to grow and develop their technical and artistic talents as they work to become more versatile and well-rounded. Intensives of this caliber are typically limited to only a few students and cost hundreds of dollars per week. CLI Studios is making their entire Summer Xperience available to dancers in every corner of the world through their online membership, which costs just $29 a month or $199 annually. Providing unrestricted access to the summer intensive epitomizes the CLI Studios mission to make advanced training more equitable, affordable, and accessible to every dancer.

“Summer intensives are critical to a dancer’s advancement, but these programs should not be limited to those that live in an area with a great dance program or those that have the funds to travel,” said Jon Arpino, CEO of CLI Studios. “We have created a fun, accessible, and intensive program that will push any dancer to develop the skills they need whether they are still refining their technique or working to become a professional. The online format provides access to the best instructors in the world, and the live and interactive classes still allow for crucial feedback and personalized learning for every student.”

On-demand and Master Classes during the 2021 CLI Summer Xperience feature world-class choreographers including Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Dancing with the Stars’ pro Allison Holker, New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck, Ysabelle Capitule, JBlaze, Kathryn McCormick and many more. With on-demand access to the guided curriculum, dancers will be able to learn on their own schedule and at their own pace.

Registration is now open for the CLI Summer Xperience at clistudios.com. The program begins on June 21, 2021 and runs through August 6, 2021. Dancers are encouraged to sign up for an annual membership, which will automatically enroll them in the summer program, plus give them access to 1000+ CLI Studios live and on-demand classes at no additional cost for a full year.

ABOUT CLI STUDIOS

CLI Studios is the global leader in online dance education. Our company was created to provide every student, teacher, and school with affordable access to classes and programming taught by the world’s most inspiring choreographers. Since 2015, our video-on-demand platform has given students unlimited access to thousands of recorded, live, and interactive classes taught by 300+ world-renowned instructors, including New York City Ballet’s Principal Dancer Tiler Peck, hip-hop icon Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Dancing with the Stars’ pro Allison Holker, Broadway stars, and more. With more than 100,000 students learning in 100+ countries globally, CLI Studios is transforming performing arts education through our commitment to equity and access to a world-class arts education for all.

To learn more visit clistudios.com and follow @clistudios on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b99fcf6-114d-46f3-aa3f-1f2c4085b679

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28ff3313-265c-424a-ba33-42e3de533887