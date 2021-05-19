Konica Minolta Honored with MedTech Breakthrough Award

Ramsey, NJ, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) and its IT Services Division, All Covered, (All Covered) today announced that MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market, has selected the company as the winner of its 2021 “Best Patient Data Security Solution” award. The designation honors Konica Minolta’s All Covered Healthcare IT Services, which combine an innovative approach with a specific solution that focuses on reducing security threats to healthcare organizations across all their endpoints in the network.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, people, platforms and products in the health, fitness and medical technology industries today. All MedTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the digital health and medical technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Healthcare Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from countries all over the world.

Konica Minolta and All Covered’s intelligent security solutions, which include cybersecurity services, enable healthcare organizations with a cross-discipline approach to enhance HIPAA compliance through user authentication, data encryption, device audit trails and more. The company’s comprehensive portfolio empowers healthcare organizations in their mission to ensure patients’ sensitive data is protected and secure, while business assets are safe. The programs use asset discovery, vulnerability assessments, behavioral monitoring, and threat detection features plus 24x7 security monitoring that adds another layer of intelligence.

“We are proud to offer a cohesive security solution that not only meets key HIPAA requirements but also combines five best-in-class security tools through our expert Cybersecurity team,” said Navin Balakrishnaraja, Practice Director for Healthcare IT Services, All Covered. “This recognition from MedTech Breakthrough demonstrates our commitment to assuring healthcare organizations identify, remediate and mitigate security vulnerabilities while maintaining compliancy, providing the ultimate value for any organizations’ priority needs.

Konica Minolta and All Covered also offer various other solutions and services, including compliance, and work with clients in other specialty areas such as the education, government, legal, financial and manufacturing sectors. Find out more online.

View all the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), content services, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

