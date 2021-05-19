Flock Adhesives Market Size to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 5.70%: AMR

Portland, OR, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flock adhesives market was estimated at $1.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $2.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.70% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in use of flock adhesives in main stream applications and surge in utilization of flock adhesives in sectors such as packaging, cosmetics, and furniture fuel the growth of the global flock adhesives market. On the other hand, health hazards related to inhalation of flock adhesives restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, mounting demand for flock adhesives in the packaging sector is projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Rise in use of flock adhesives for manufacturing covid-19 testing kits boosted the global market for flock adhesives.

Swab collection kits that are clustered with adhesives offers superior specimen collection rate and curbs the risk of false negative diagnosis result, which in turn has driven the growth of the market.

The global flock adhesives market report is analyzed across resin type, application, and region. Based on resin type, the acrylic segment held more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and is anticipated to dominate by 2027. At the same time, the polyurethane segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the textile segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2027. The automotive segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.80% from 2020 to 2027,

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.40% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global flock adhesives market report include Kissel + Wolf, Lord Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company CHT Germany GmbH, Avient, Sika Automotive, Swiss Flock, Stahl, Nyatex, and Dow Chemical. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

