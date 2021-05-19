Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (“Kodiak”) (NASDAQ: KOD).



Kodiak is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases.

On May 10, 2021, Kodiak issued a press release “report[ing] business highlights and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.” The press release included an update regarding the path to licensure for Kodiak’s product KSI301, a proposed anti-vascular endothelial growth factor medicine. Specifically, Kodiak disclosed that “through our continued engagement with the retina community, we have learned that physicians and retina practices would like to see our labeling for KSI-301 include the option for more frequent dosing.” Accordingly, Kodiak announced the launch of the DAYLIGHT study which will evaluate monthly dosing of KSI-301 in patients with wet AMD [age-related macular degeneration].” Kodiak stated that it “expect[s] recruitment in DAYLIGHT will begin in the summer of 2021, and we plan to include data from this fifth pivotal study of KSI-301 in our initial BLA submission.”

Following this news, Kodiak’s stock price fell $13.21 per share, or 13%, to close at $88.41 per share on May 10, 2021.

If you are a Kodiak investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/kodiak-sciences-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=kodiak.

