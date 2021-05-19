Leafreport Releases Findings From Pet CBD Report Showing 56 Percent of Products Have Inaccurate Label Claims





More Than Half of All Pet CBD Products Contain Incorrect Amount of CBD, According to Industry Watchdog Website

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Leafreport.com , the CBD industry's peer-reviewed watchdog website, announced today the results from a comprehensive review of pet cannabidiol (CBD) products from a variety of brands aimed at verifying if the label claims being made about potency were correct. The report showed that 56% of brands contained an incorrect amount of CBD and that many also contained no THC despite being labeled as full-spectrum CBD.

In total, only 24 of the 55 products tested (44%) contained the advertised amount of CBD. The rest were off by anywhere from 10.2% to 98.5% from the label. Notably, 56% (31) of the tested products had CBD levels that differed from the label by more than the acceptable 10% variance. Most of the products (58%) had more CBD than advertised. Of the total tested products, 22 had no THC, despite companies claiming they contained full-spectrum CBD. Only 24 (44%) of the tested products had CBD levels within 10% of the label, which is required for an “A” rating.

“You’re far more likely to find a high-quality CBD product today than several years ago. However, there’s still room to improve. One lingering problem is that many products don’t contain the correct amount of CBD,” said Lital Shafir, the head of product at Leafreport. “Testing to ensure the potency of your product is accurate is a fundamental aspect of brand integrity. There have been many cases of companies selling products that contain little to no CBD -- that's why third party testing is so critical for brands in this industry. Our aim is that regular reports such as Leafreport's will help CBD consumers become more savvy and allows us to act as sort of a watchdog for the industry as a whole.”

Among other key findings exposed by the report were that, overall, pet edibles and topicals are usually less accurate than oils and tinctures. In addition, despite scoring well for tinctures, many companies received a poor score for their edible pet products.

The independent testing was completed at Canalysis Laboratories, a Las Vegas-based cannabis testing lab. The report also includes details about CBD prices to help consumers find the best deal and save money.

This report is one of many completed by Leafreport aimed at informing consumers about various aspects of the CBD industry. These reports include recent deep-dives into topicals , edibles , beverages , and more .

Click here to read the full report from Leafreport: https://www.leafreport.com/education/leafreport-releases-findings-from-pet-cbd-report-showing-56-of-products-have-inaccurate-label-claims-10676

Visit Leafreport.com for additional reports and product information for consumers.

About Leafreport: Leafreport is a science-based, peer-reviewed website designed to help consumers navigate the landscape of CBD. The company's mission is to introduce transparency into the CBD industry through its patient-focused, educational content and medical reviews. The company medical review team consists of physicians, chemists, nutritionists, pharmacists, chemists and naturopaths.

