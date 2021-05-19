Mobile Mapping Market to Develop at 15.88% CAGR by 2026 | North America Region to Drive the Worldwide Mobile Mapping Business

﻿Pune, India, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the global Mobile Mapping Market Size to expand at a 15.88% CAGR from 2017 to 2026 (forecast period).

Mobile mapping systems are an exact method of obtaining geospatial data from mobile vehicles. The system consists of different types of components, such as positioning sensors, laser scanners, LiDAR, digital cameras mounted on the radar, or multiple types of remote sensing devices mounted on mobile platforms, such as boats, SUVs, and all-terrain vehicles (ATV), depending on the end-use application. The result from such systems is GIS data, digital maps, and georeferenced images and videos. 3D mobile mapping is among the most important geospatial technologies available that can change the way environments are visualized, measured, analyzed, and cataloged. Mobile mapping is used for land surveying, laser scanning, mapping, aerial surveys, facility/road management, and many other applications.

The penetration of mobile devices and increasing applications of mobile mapping in sectors like automotive transport, telecommunications, mining, BFSI, and defense, among others, have bolstered the growth of the overall industry. Increasing demand for location-based services, enhanced network connectivity, and improved components and mapping software support market growth. The use of geospatial information in applications like infrastructure management, risk and emergency management, urban planning, resource management, and logistics has boosted the demand for mobile mapping solutions over the years. Increasing investment by vendors in technological developments, coupled with increasing applications in city planning and the development of smart cities, will help the growth of this market during the forecast period. Increasing demand from emerging economies and advances in mapping analytics are expected to provide a range of growth opportunities to the mobile mapping industry in the coming years.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5747

The adoption of mobile mapping is growing at a substantial pace worldwide. Mobile mapping is increasingly being used for a number of applications such as BFSI, government, defense & intelligence, agriculture & forestry, telecommunications, transport, real estate, and others. Various uses of this technology include topographic mapping, infrastructure planning, traffic control, GIS data collection, asset management, imaging services, land survey, emergency response planning, and others.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Mobile Mapping Market

Mobile mapping has gained tremendous market traction in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to map infected individuals' travel history and location. Governments are significantly adopting mobile mapping tools to map demographic data and correlate such data with the spread of coronavirus across the region.

Market Segmentation

The global mobile mapping industry has been segmented based on component, solution, application, user type, and end-user.

Based on components, the global mobile mapping market has been divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment has been segmented into cameras, sensors, laser scanners, others. The service segment has been segmented into professional and managed.

Based on the solution, the global mobile mapping market has been segmented into location-based, indoor mapping, asset management, 3D mapping, and others.

By application, the global mobile mapping market has been segmented into land survey, bridge planning, aerial surveys, and others.

By user type, the global mobile mapping market has been segmented into enterprises and individuals.

By end-user, the global mobile mapping market has been segmented into agriculture, aviation & aerospace, real estate & construction, energy & power, marine transport, mining, IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and others.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (186 pages) on Mobile Mapping Industry:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-mapping-market-5747

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global mobile mapping industry has been segmented into the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America to lead the global market

North America leads the mobile mapping market in terms of market share. The regional market has seen tremendous growth due to the involvement of key players like Apple Inc., Google Inc., and Microsoft Corporation and their investment in developing mobile mapping solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe to follow North America

Europe has the second largest market share in mobile mapping. The area has seen rapid growth in the implementation of mobile mapping technology across industry verticals like manufacturing, government, banking and financial services, real estate, telecommunications, and transport.

Ask Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5747

Competitive Landscape

With a number of international and regional players, the global mobile mapping market is relatively fragmented and competitive. Market players are heavily involved in technological development, global expansion and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Notable Players Operating In The Global Mobile Mapping Market Include:

Trimble Inc (US)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Huron Geomatics Inc(Canada)

Google (US)

Pasco Corporation (Japan)

The Sanborn Map Company Inc.

3D Laser Mapping

Apple Inc. (US)

NavVis

FARCO Technologies Inc (US)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

NGC Aerospace Ltd

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

IGI GmbH (Germany)

TomTom International BV (Netherlands)

Hyper-Tech (Israel)

Gexcel (Italy)

Discover More Research Reports on Networking and Telecommunications , By Market Research Future

Industry News

In January 2019, Apple Inc. introduced a turn-by-turn direction feature to its Apple Maps to enhance GPS navigation and make ride-hailing easier for iPhone, and to support cab-hailing apps like Uber and Ola in India.

In February 2019, Microsoft Corporation teamed up with TomTom NV, a Dutch mapping company, to provide Microsoft Azure customers with access to build location-aware applications and extend the latter’s high-quality location technologies to expand its customer base. This joint venture provided TomTom's map data and services to Azure Maps, which helps businesses and developers develop map-based software and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Browse Related Reports

Mobile Encryption Market, by Component (Solution, Services), by Application (Disk Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Cloud Encryption), by Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), by Vertical (BFSI, Aerospace and Defense, Telecom, Others) — Global Forecast till 2027

Mobile Biometric Security and Services by Type (Fingerprint, Face, Voice, Iris), Component (Hardware, Software), Platform (Android, iOS), Industry (Banking and Finance, Law Enforcement, Military and Border control, Healthcare) - and Forecast 2020-2027

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), Applications (Smartphones, Smart Glasses & Wearable, Tablets), End-User (Telecommunication, Gaming & Entertainment) - Forecast Till 2027

Global Mobile Security Software Market Research Report: By Type (Mobile Data Security, Mobile Identity Management, Mobile Device Security, Mobile Security as a Service, Email Spam Blocking and Mobile Virtual Private Networks) - Forecast till 2027

Global Mobile Printer Market, By Output (Barcode Labels, Receipts, Others), By Technology (Infrared Data Association, Others), By End-User (Residential, Corporate Office, Healthcare, Others) - Forecast 2027

Mobile Emission Catalysts Market: Information by Precious Metal (Platinum, Palladium), Technology (Three-Way Conversion Catalysts, Diesel Oxidation Catalysts), Vehicle Type (Light-Duty Vehicles, Natural Gas Vehicles) - Forecast till 2027

Global Mobile POS Market Research Report: By Component [Hardware, Software, and Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)], Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), Connectivity (3G/4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), Application (Retail, Restaurants, Healthcare, Entertainment, Hospitality, and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Research, By Solution (Conferencing, Unified Messaging, Voice Solution, Content and Collaboration), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), Service (Professional, Managed), Vertical – Global Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.