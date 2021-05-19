dpiX Awarded Semiconductor Development Program with U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program

Colorado Springs, Colo., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dpiX announced its continued cooperation with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in the next-stage development and production of polyimide-based flexible optical sensor technologies that will support DoD explosive ordnance disposal applications. The program is executed through the Office of the Secretary of the Defense (OSD) Manufacturing Science & Technology Program (MSTP), a key element within the DoD’s broader Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) Program. This milestone marks the final steps of this flexible X-ray project buy-plan that was competitively awarded to dpiX by OSD ManTech in 2017.



This program will strengthen the American flat panel semiconductor supply chain and ensure that American manufacturers can supply our country’s future flat panel semiconductor demand, thereby limiting dependency on foreign suppliers.



dpiX operates the largest and most sophisticated flat panel semiconductor plant outside of Asia, and is the undisputed worldwide market leader in optical sensors for radiography (a-Si/IGZO). dpiX strives to be the number one partner for U.S. technology companies to design, prototype and manufacture all kinds of flat panel semiconductors in its trusted U.S. semiconductor facility in Colorado Springs, Colo. dpiX and its strategic partners are currently pursuing support under the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act (as incorporated under the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan) to strengthen the U.S. flat panel foundry business.



“We are working in close technology cooperation with dpiX that will bring their new state-of-the-art flexible optical sensor technology within reach of our U.S. Armed Forces. Having an established and trusted manufacturing partner for this in the U.S. is of utmost importance in becoming less dependent on foreign value-chains,” said Keith DeVries, Program Manager, Manufacturing Science and Technology.



“As the largest flat panel semiconductor fab outside of Asia, based in Colorado Springs, Colo., we offer a trusted research and development, prototyping and manufacturing capability to the U.S. healthcare and defense markets. It is a great honor to start serving our men and women in uniform with our first flexible X-ray products and technologies,” said Frank Caris, CEO and president of dpiX.



dpiX was established in 1999 in Silicon Valley, Calif., with the support of a $50 million DoD grant and private investor support. From its current headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo., where it operates a trusted and IP-secure semiconductor production facility, dpiX provides the foundation for some of today’s most innovative solutions for medical, industrial, military and security applications.

