DR. MICHAEL W. LINK NAMED TO WHO TASK FORCE ON WORLD HEALTH SURVEY PLUS

Rockville, MD, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michael W. Link, Abt Associates’ vice president, Data Science, Surveys, and Enabling Technologies, has been invited to serve on a World Health Organization (WHO) task force to provide guidance and expertise on the upcoming World Health Survey Plus (WHS+). The Task Force on surveys will advise WHO on the methodology and next steps for the WHS+, which will gather data on progress toward Sustainable Development Goals.

Link is a widely respected leader in the fields of survey research and data science and is a thought leader on the convergence of survey research, new technologies, and data science methodologies.

The Task Force will explore using existing data collection platforms and develop a framework for guiding countries to determine and implement an essential survey platform for monitoring health and health care utilization. Among other things, the Task Force also will review scientific issues that need to be addressed to make recommendations on best practices and data-collection standards, from survey design to data management.

“It is a great honor to be part of this important panel,” Link said, “As we learned with the world-wide reach of the pandemic, disease has no boundaries. With regard to health, we really are a global village.”

