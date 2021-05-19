CAMPUS ADVANTAGE PROMOTES DAN OLTERSDORF TO CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Austin, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced the promotion of industry and company veteran, Dan Oltersdorf, to Chief People Officer.



Oltersdorf joined the Campus Advantage team in 2003 and most recently served as Chief Learning Officer where he was responsible for managing the Learning and Development Department and enhancing company-wide training opportunities that helped lay the foundation for the growth and success of Campus Advantage, its employees, and residents. As Chief People Officer, Oltersdorf will oversee the newly-developed People & Culture corporate division that encompasses Learning & Development, Human Resources, and The Experience Department. He will be responsible for developing policies as well as directing and coordinating human resources activities such as employment, compensation, labor relations, benefits, training, and employee services. Oltersdorf will also continue to manage the development of the company’s highly regarded Students First® residence life program, resources, and training.



“I am beyond grateful to receive this promotion and to continue to make a positive impact in the professional and personal development of this incredible team,” said Oltersdorf. “As Chief People Officer, I look forward to driving our holistic ‘people experience’ and, as a leader, supporting the lifelong learning, innovation, and growth of our team members and company.”



“For 18 years, Dan has been an inspiring and dedicated asset to our company, partners, residents, and leadership team,” said Mike Peter, President and CEO of Campus Advantage. “This new People & Culture division builds on the resident and employee experience foundation that Dan has built and I look forward to watching him continue to have a positive influence on our company in this well-deserved, new role.”



Oltersdorf received a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies, Adolescent Development from Colorado State University and a Master of Science in Higher Education with a minor in Group Training and Development from Florida State University.





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a student housing management company that specializes in fostering financially prosperous communities through its property management, investments, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest-growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.