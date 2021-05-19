TrueCommerce placed in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration, and unified commerce solutions, has announced today that it has been positioned by Gartner Inc. as a Challenger in the May 2021 Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs).1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.



“We are very pleased to be recognized as a leader in supply chain and to be positioned in this sought-after and extremely competitive category,” said TrueCommerce President and Chief Operating Officer, Todd Johnson. According to Gartner2, “Digital business requires companies to have extended and real-time situation awareness about their business ecosystem to enable intelligent response. MESCBNs are an essential technology component to a successful digital transformation.” Johnson added, “We believe our placement in this Gartner Magic Quadrant is an acknowledgment of our strategic vision to provide a holistic solution for organizations seeking a unified approach for their entire digital business ecosystem.”

TrueCommerce offers a broad set of unified commerce solutions and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. These solutions revolutionize supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solutions leverage TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network, which includes over 130,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, TrueCommerce also manages the onboarding process for new trading partners, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping and labeling changes.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables readers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

1 Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks”, Christian Titze, Bart De Muynck, William McNeill, Brock Johns, 3 May 2021

2 Source: Gartner, “Supply Chain Brief: The CSCO Perspective on Supply Chain Business Networks”, Christian Titze, Bart De Muynck

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com .

