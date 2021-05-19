Verve Industrial Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth in Key Markets

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Industrial, a leader in operational technology and industrial control systems (OT/ICS) cyber security technology and consulting solutions, today announced the appointment of two cyber security industry veterans to its leadership team.



Robert Held, Vice President of Sales Engineering and Customer Success, will direct pre- and post-sales activities, ensuring customers benefit from the full suite of Verve Industrial’s cyber security offerings. Adnan Alawneh, General Manager, will oversee business development and technology partnership activities in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey to help the company further expand into key international markets.

The original inventor/author of Tripwire’s Whitelist Profiler, Held launched the company’s energy practice, supporting a major initiative in migrating clients and prospects to NERC CIP V3 and V5. With more than 25 years of cyber security expertise, Held joins Verve Industrial from ServiceNow where he advised strategic customer accounts on security incident response, threat intelligence, vulnerability remediation, and integrated risk management efforts.

Alawneh comes to Verve Industrial with 20 years of industry experience from Forescout, StarLink, and GE where he was responsible for strategic growth, including direct and channel sales engagements, across all companies. An OT/ICS cyber security strategist, he has expertise in several critical infrastructure sectors, including oil & gas, power, and telecommunications.

“We are thrilled to welcome two experienced cyber security leaders to our team on the heels of an extremely successful 2020 campaign,” said John Livingston, CEO of Verve Industrial. “Despite the challenges and uncertainties of the global pandemic, year-over-year, Verve Industrial doubled sales, increased new customers fivefold, grew our team twofold, and extended our global footprint by acquiring new clients across several industries and in multiple geographies. With Robert and Adnan on board, we look forward to continuing this period of strong momentum throughout 2021 and beyond.”

More than 1,500 organizations on six continents across all OEM vendor environments trust Verve Industrial for critical infrastructure protection. Purpose-built to improve and simplify the reliability and security of industrial environments, the Verve Security Center is the only endpoint security platform that provides visibility and the ability to take action to remediate risks in OT/ICS environments. Enjoying a 98+% retention rate, Verve Industrial has helped its clients remediate tens of thousands of vulnerabilities and configuration errors to at least double their cyber security maturity.

About Verve Industrial

Verve Industrial Protection has ensured reliable and secure industrial control systems for over 25 years. Its principal offering, the Verve Security Center, is a unique, vendor-agnostic OT endpoint management platform that provides IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and the ability to remediate threats and vulnerabilities from its orchestration platform. Verve Industrial’s Design-4-Defense professional services support clients in ensuring their OT environments are designed and operated in a secure manner. To learn more about Verve Industrial, please visit us at www.verveindustrial.com.

