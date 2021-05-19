$1.45 Million in Conservation Grants Awarded to Support Rivers and Grasslands in Pecos River Watershed

Washington, D.C., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $1.45 million in grants to help restore and sustain healthy rivers, streams and grassland systems that provide important wildlife habitat in the Pecos Watershed and adjacent areas of New Mexico and Texas.



The Pecos Watershed Conservation Initiative (PWCI), established in 2017, is an innovative public-private partnership that leverages resources from corporate partners including Apache Corporation, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Corteva Agriscience, Marathon Oil, Occidental, Shell and XTO Energy, an ExxonMobil subsidiary, as well as from federal agencies, including the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in New Mexico, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in New Mexico and Texas.



ConocoPhillips, Corteva Agriscience and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management New Mexico state office are the PWCI’s newest funding partners, having joined the PWCI in the past year.



The seven grants announced today will be matched by $3 million from the organizations receiving funding for a total conservation impact of more than $4.4 million. These grants build on more than $1.8 million awarded through the program in March 2020 to eight projects that leveraged $3.7 million in match to create an on-the-ground impact of more than $5.5 million.



“Now in its fourth year of grant-making, the Pecos Watershed Conservation Initiative continues to strengthen the natural landscape of the Trans-Pecos region and to help its native species,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “In the past two years, new grantees and funding partners have expanded our reach, deepened our knowledge of the ecosystem and made possible landscape-scale projects that will enhance the streams, springs and grasslands of the Pecos River Watershed.”



The projects supported by the seven grants announced today will address key conservation opportunities, including grassland and riparian habitat restoration in the region that will directly benefit species of conservation concern. Projects that have a grassland focus seek to improve the quality and connectivity of native Chihuahuan Desert grasslands by improving habitat for pronghorn and migratory grassland bird species.



In a joint statement, the eight corporate members in the initiative said: “Our people are on the ground every day in the Pecos, living and working, so it is essential that the initiative’s investments provide real benefits to local communities, landscapes and wildlife. By strengthening the health of existing habitats along the Pecos River and its tributaries in eastern New Mexico and West Texas, by improving the management and function of native grasslands, and by protecting some of the last remaining populations of native fish and other aquatic species found only in the Chihuahuan Desert, we are achieving this goal.”



The program also seeks to improve the quality and connectivity of stream and riparian habitat by restoring aquatic connectivity, naturalizing stream channel configuration, controlling invasive species, and improving in-stream and riparian habitat. These projects will improve habitat for Pecos pupfish, Pecos gambusia and other native aquatic species.



"Through the cooperation of our many partners, collaborative conservation and restoration will continue to occur across the diverse landscapes of the Pecos District, addressing both riparian corridors and upland habitats," states BLM New Mexico Acting Associate State Director Melanie Barnes. "Controlling invasive species brings restored grasslands and improved water quality and availability and modifying restrictive fencing brings unobstructed movement across these landscapes for both large and small game animals. Both of these efforts are management priorities for public lands."



The 15 projects on the 2020 and 2021 award slates fund large-scale, cross-jurisdictional habitat restoration, expansion and improvement projects that will:



Lease over 13,000 acre-feet of water to support aquatic habitat restoration

Restore 16,500 acres of Chihuahuan Desert grasslands

Improve management on over 23,000 acres of grasslands

Install over 60 miles of pronghorn-friendly fencing

Restore hydrology at 4 aquatic habitat sites



“Desert wetlands like the Phantom Spring Ciénega are diverse and complex ecosystems that support many unique species, including the federally endangered Pecos gambusia, Comanche Springs pupfish, and several aquatic invertebrates,” said Amy Lueders, the Service’s Southwest Regional Director. “Our project aims to restore this desert oasis for the continued survival of these imperiled species. This investment is a great example of how industry can work with the federal government and other partners to preserve natural resources for the wildlife and communities who depend on them.”



The initiative’s long-term goals include:



Strengthening the health of existing habitats along the Pecos River and its tributaries

Improving the management and function of native grasslands

Addressing water quality and scarcity concerns for wildlife and agricultural uses

Identifying opportunities to re-establish species to areas of their range where they have been lost or to bolster small remnant populations



Since its inception in 2017, the initiative has invested a total of $6.5 million into 34 projects. Examples of projects funded in the past two years include:



Bird Conservancy of the Rockies will continue rigorous bird monitoring and install a new automated telemetry (Motus) site to further understand the non-breeding ecology of grassland birds in the Chihuahuan Desert. The project will track the movements of tagged grassland birds to estimate within-season movement and seasonal survival for these species and inform on-the-ground range management.

The Center of Excellence for Hazardous Materials Management (CEHMM) will provide instream flow for the Texas hornshell mussel in the Black and Delaware Rivers through short or long-term water transactions in times of low flow. The project will develop a framework for a long-term plan and budget to maintain instream flows.

The Parks and Wildlife Foundation of Texas will conduct herbicide application to restore at least 6,000 acres of brush-invaded dry mixed prairie in northern Hudspeth County, Texas. The project will strategically expand the existing grassland for the greatest net gain of contiguous, usable habitat for grassland obligate species like pronghorn.

Texas Water Trade will demonstrate the feasibility of restoring Comanche Springs through a groundwater leasing program. The project is evaluating the voluntary market transactions as a means of reducing pumping in the Edwards-Trinity aquifer to support the reintroduction of Comanche Springs pupfish and Pecos gambusia.





A complete list of the 2021 grants made through the initiative is available here, and a complete list of the 2020 grants is available here. More about the Pecos Watershed Conservation Initiative is available here.



