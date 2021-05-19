Comic Relief US Announces ‘Red Nose Day LIVE’ Fundraiser on May 27, Featuring Leading Creators and Talent in Next-Gen Telethon to Raise Vital Funds for Children Facing Poverty

Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Joel McHale, Lamorne Morris, the Game Theorists’ Matthew “MatPat” Patrick, CrankGameplays’ Ethan Nestor, Neekolul and other leading creators and gamers come together for interactive fundraiser on Red Nose Day

Funds raised will support Red Nose Day’s 2021 campaign, helping children and young people facing poverty to be safe, healthy, educated and empowered

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Nose Day today announced a star-studded multi-platform livestream taking place on Thursday, May 27 to raise critical funds for the annual campaign to end child poverty. Red Nose Day LIVE, kicking off at 6pm ET/3pm PT, will feature some of the world’s most popular creators, gamers and celebrities, who will host and participate in entertaining game-show-inspired segments, with viewers invited to get involved in the fun — including voting through donations to impact the game play.

Red Nose Day LIVE will “pass the host baton” from various creator channels and stream to stream, with the full line-up viewable throughout the day on www.rednoseday.org/live and Red Nose Day’s YouTube channel (@RedNoseDayUSA). Participating talent includes Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Joel McHale, Lamorne Morris, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Matthew “MatPat” Patrick of leading channel The Game Theorists, CrankGameplays’ Ethan Nestor and Neekolul, with more to be announced.

All proceeds from the event will support Red Nose Day’s 2021 campaign, which aims to raise critical funds and awareness to help address child poverty, and is built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change.



The grand total raised over the multiple-hour event will be announced that evening from Red Nose Day LIVE’s studio. Viewers who donate will also have the chance to be rewarded for their generosity, with donation incentives to be announced.

To spur the fundraising efforts, longtime Red Nose Day partner Walgreens has committed to matching donations up to $150,000, with money raised supporting underserved children in the US and around the world, who have been among the most harshly impacted by the ripple effects of the pandemic.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen a huge wave of support for Red Nose Day from online communities, proving just how impactful the digital fundraising landscape has become,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “This Red Nose Day, we are excited to be partnering again with Tiltify and the creator and gamer communities to bring to life this modern, digital version of the traditional Red Nose Day telethon, connecting with new audiences and ultimately raising critical funds to support underserved children and young people — who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID crisis.”

All donations for Red Nose Day LIVE will be supported by fundraising platform Tiltify, enabling donations on whichever platform creators use to connect and engage with their audiences. Working across today’s most popular social media platforms, Tiltify works with partners to create interactive, live and personalized experiences for creators to do good.

”At Tiltify, we are updating the traditional celebrity telethon for today’s digital generation. We are excited to bring a more immersive, entertaining and inclusive live stream experience to this year’s Red Nose Day celebration, across Twitch, YouTube and TikTok,” said Michael Wasserman, co-founder and CEO of Tiltify. “We look forward to working with Comic Relief US to bring together more creators, platforms and community members to spread awareness and make the biggest impact for those in need.”

The upcoming Red Nose Day LIVE event builds on the success of previous livestreams in support of the Red Nose Day campaign, which rallied thousands of creators to participate, engaged hundreds of thousands of supporters, and raised millions of dollars — demonstrating the incredible capacity for digital-first, live streamed events to make a significant impact.

Red Nose Day LIVE is part of a series of digital Red Nose Day activations in support of the 2021 campaign, including an exclusive concert by Coldplay streaming live on TikTok on May 24 at 2pm ET. The Red Nose Day celebrations on May 27 will culminate in a special Red Nose Day episode of NBC’s “The Wall” hosted by longtime supporter Chris Hardwick, with NBC also activating a host of other programming features across the network in support of the campaign. Donors can also support Red Nose Day in-store at more than 9,000 Walgreens locations nationwide and through the Walgreens app.

To be a part of Red Nose Day LIVE, go to www.rednoseday.org/live.

To learn more about Red Nose Day, visit www.rednoseday.org.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief US, a registered U.S. 501(c)(3). Red Nose Day started in the U.K. in 1988, built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change. To date, it has raised over $1 billion globally. Since its US launch in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised over $240 million and positively impacted over 25 million children in the US and around the world. Money raised supports programs that ensure the children who need it most are safe, healthy, educated and empowered. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Tiltify

Tiltify is the fundraising platform for the digital generation, providing live, interactive & telethon-style technology that engages donors to invest in the cause. Tiltify harnesses the power of both traditional fundraising and modern digital livestream engagement with platforms like Twitch, TikTok and YouTube, enabling any organization and fundraiser to dramatically expand audience reach. Organizations like United Way Worldwide, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Save the Children, No Kid Hungry, Make-A-Wish and hundreds more use Tiltify to engage the socially active Millennials and Gen Z communities for single signature events and large DIY campaigns that launch in minutes. To learn more visit https://tiltify.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Brooke Wood, B.Wood@comicrelief.org



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/840dc607-2f79-472a-bac7-90daf3406e8e