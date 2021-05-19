New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Legal Case Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment, End-User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073146/?utm_source=GNW





The legal industry over the years has undergone shifts from traditional case management systems to advanced digital case management.For instance, the adoption of technology by the legal industry across Europe is regulated by the European Legal Technology Association (ELTA), which is a separate governing body.



The association has promoted the adoption of various digital solutions, including case management solutions and legal research solutions, across the legal firms of the region.California State Bar Council adopted legal technology for offering services across the country.



Similarly, countries across the Middle East have experienced high adoption of technology in the legal industry owing to the initiatives undertaken by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister of Dubai, and Ruler of Dubai.



The COVID-19 pandemic has been negatively impacting the legal procedures across the world.With no immediate solution in sight to the economic recession, law firms are facing immense challenges.



Although most of industries, including restaurants, entertainment, and travel, have been ravaged, law firms are also fighting to continue serving their clients while avoiding financial losses.To continue to run their companies and represent their clients in a hassle-free manner, they are opting for tools enabled with cutting-edge technologies and techniques.



Thus, the rise in technology adoption across the legal industry is contributing to the legal case management software market growth amid the pandemic.



The global legal case management software market is segmented on the bases of deployment, end-user, and geography.Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud.



Based on end-user, the legal case management software market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprise. By geography, the legal case management software market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



A few key players operating in the global legal case management software market and profiled in the market study are App4Legal; Beveron Technologies; Legal Files Software, Inc.; Legal Suite; LEGAL TRACK; Lex Mantra; Proind; Themis Solutions Inc. (Clio); Thomson Reuters; and Zelican Infotech Private Limited.



The overall legal case management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the legal case management software market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the legal case management software market.

