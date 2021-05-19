Enteral Nutrition Market Size to Grow $12.29 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enteral nutrition market was pegged at $6.76 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $12.29 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2028.

Increase in number of malnutrition cases, growth in incidences of chronic illness, and high adoption of enteral nutrition over parenteral nutrition drive the growth of the global enteral nutrition market. Moreover, rise in geriatric population supplemented the market growth. However, poor demand in underdeveloped countries hinders the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in emerging market is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5049

Covid-19 Scenario:

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the demand for enteral nutrition increased due to high nutritional risks of the Covid-19 patients. The Covid-19 patients require intensive care management and nutritional deficits caused during the condition. This offered opportunities for the market players.

However, the prolonged lockdown across various countries and temporary ban on international trade disrupted the supply chain.

The global enteral nutrition market is segmented on the basis of protein composition, age group, form, distribution channel, and region. Based on protein composition, the standard protein diet held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the protein for diabetes care patient segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital sales segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the online segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The global enteral nutrition market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5049

The global enteral nutrition market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi AG, Danone S.A., Hormel Foods Corporation, Global Health Products, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Reckitt Benckinser Group PLC, and Victus, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Other Trending Reports:

Gene Therapy Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Healthcare Chatbots Market-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026

Healthcare IT Market - U.S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025

Medical Tourism Market-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Surgical Sutures Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Antibiotics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Biopharmaceuticals Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Fetal Bovine Serum Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.