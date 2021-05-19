Bulletin from BTS Group AB's Annual General Meeting

English Swedish

Stockholm May 19, 2021

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed dividend to shareholders of SEK 1.20 per share, divided into two payment occasions of SEK 0.60 each. The record date for the first payment of SEK 0.60 was determined to Friday May 21, 2021 and for the second payment of SEK 0.60 was determined to Friday November 12, 2021. The first payment is expected to be made on Wednesday May 26, 2021 and the second payment is expected to be made on Wednesday November 17, 2021.

The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2020 and approved the remuneration report for 2020 prepared by the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration to board members who do not receive salary from the Group to a total of SEK 1,355,000, of which SEK 480,000 to the Chairman and SEK 215,000 to each of the other board members, and SEK 50,000 to the Deputy Board member. A total fee of SEK 180,000 shall be paid for committee work. Mariana Burenstam Linder, Henrik Ekelund, Stefan Gardefjord and Anna Söderblom were re-elected as ordinary board members. Reinhold Geijer was re-elected as ordinary board member and as Chairman of the Board. Olivia Ekelund was newly elected deputy board member. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB is re-elected as auditor. All elections were for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, at the end of the next Annual General Meeting and with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to issue shares or convertibles (corresponding to a maximum of 1,200,000 class B shares) in connection with acquisitions of companies, and to resolve on the issue of shares or convertibles (corresponding to a maximum of 1,200,000 class B shares) for the purpose of obtaining financial flexibility. If both authorizations are exercised, a maximum of 1,930,000 class B shares may be issued, corresponding to adilution of a maximum of 10 percent.

In light of the ongoing pandemic and the risk of spreading Covid-19 and the authorities' regulations and advice, the annual general meeting was held without the physical presence of shareholders and only by advance voting (so-called postal voting) on the basis of temporary legal rules.

Minutes of complete resolutions from the meeting, including accounting for how the shareholders voted etc., will be available on the company's website, www.bts.com , no later than Wednesday May 26, 2021.

