UMCES, NOAA and Yes& win 2021 Hermes Creative Platinum Awards

Annapolis, MD, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 19, 2021) — The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) and Yes& Agency’s PR team have won a 2021 Hermes Creative Platinum Award for Outstanding TV Placements and Outstanding Overall Publicity Campaign.

The Hermes award is an international awards competition of approximately 6,000 entries for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. The Platinum award is the highest-level designation, and the three UMCES campaigns reached over 700 million people in watershed communities.

“The award is for the compelling TV coverage and print media exposure created during a pandemic through virtual press events, which is a very exciting channel for UMCES science communications,” said Mike Smith, Senior VP of PR for Yes& Agency, and co-winner of the award. “We’re extremely proud of this award and look forward to our continued enterprise with UMCES.”

The Hermes Awards recognized the media impact of NOAA’s Coral Reef Condition Status Reports, the 2019 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Report Card, and the Western Lake Erie Report Card. For example, Yes& PR achieved more than 521M impressions with coverage in 46 states plus D.C. for the coral reef status report press event. Outlets included, but are not limited to, the Associated Press, FOX 5 News, NPR - Tallahassee, CBS Miami, Star Advertiser - Honolulu.

“We are very proud of the NOAA Coral Reef Status Reports and honored to have been involved with this suite of award-winning environmental report cards along with the amazing team at UMCES’ Integration and Application Network,” said Jennifer Koss, director of NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program. “Raising awareness about the status of coral reefs and other coastal ecosystems, as well as what we can do to restore these resources is critical.”

UMCES’ Integration and Application Network is world-renowned for producing socioenvironmental report cards that synthesize data from scientists and volunteers and convert it into an image-rich format that is easily accessible to a wide audience.

“The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science is a global leader in ecosystem reporting, working with a wide diversity of people and organizations to assess marine, aquatic, and terrestrial regions,” said Dr. William Dennison, UMCES Vice President of Science Application. “We are devising strategies to assess and communicate to wide audiences, so this award is a validation of our approach.”

ABOUT THE HERMES AWARD

The Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND CENTER FOR ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science leads the way toward better management of Maryland’s natural resources and the protection and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay. From a network of laboratories located across the state, UMCES scientists provide sound evidence and advice to help state and national leaders manage the environment, and prepare future scientists to meet the global challenges of the 21st century. www.umces.edu

