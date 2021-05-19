PA Options for Wellness Opens Third Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Lansdale

LANSDALE, Pa., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PA Options for Wellness Inc., a Pennsylvania-based medical cannabis research company, announced that on Saturday, May 22, 2021, its third dispensary, VYTAL Options, will officially open at 850 S Valley Forge Road in Lansdale. The Pennsylvania Department of Health deemed the location operational and ready to open in March 2021.



Conveniently located off I-476 and Route 309 in the Allen-Forge Shopping Center, VYTAL Options Lansdale has created 10-15 full time jobs for area residents with potential for more to be added. VYTAL Options Lansdale offers a diverse inventory for registered patients including flower, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, topicals, and ancillary devices/accessories.

PA Options for Wellness was founded in 2014 with a research and education-centered goal of becoming the leader in Pennsylvania's emerging medical cannabis industry. It is one of the first recipients of a Clinical Registrant permit, and in collaboration with Penn State College of Medicine, is focusing on improving patient outcomes, quality of life and developing novel treatment methods, in an effort to identify the cannabis strains most effective for particular medical conditions through clinical research.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Lansdale community where, just as in our other locations, we are focused on patient outcomes and have hired a highly experienced team who are dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to medical marijuana,” said Thomas A. Trite, CEO and founder of PA Options for Wellness. “I continue to be extremely proud that we are working with the Penn State College of Medicine to provide needed medical cannabis research and to help educate both providers and patients in the Lansdale community and across the Commonwealth.”

VYTAL Options will be available to qualified and approved patients who possess a valid medical marijuana identification card. The dispensary will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Patients may contact VYTAL Options at 267-498-0803 to book an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome. All new patients and caregivers of new patients must first fill out an intake form and call to schedule a consultation with a VYTAL Options pharmacist. Every dispensary will have pharmacists available on-site to answer any questions.

Additionally, eligible patients will be able to order products through the VYTAL Options website. For more information, please visit www.vytaloptions.com.

All patients will have access to a licensed dispensary pharmacist, if they desire more detail on how cannabinoids work in the human body, which products are most appropriate for various conditions, and potential interactions with other medication.

To kick-off the opening, VYTAL Options will host several Grand Opening activities. These include:

Saturday 5/22:

9:30am – 9:45: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – VYTAL Options Lansdale representatives will join members of PA Options for Wellness operations and executive teams in cutting the ribbon. Complimentary coffee provided!



10am: VYTAL Options Lansdale doors open for registered patients. Entire inventory discounted!



10am – 2pm: Join us in the Allen-Forge Shopping Center parking lot for food, fun, and education.



Waffle Mamas Food Truck Meet the Growers Medical Marijuana card certifications through PAMMJ.com



About PA Options for Wellness

PA Options for Wellness was founded by Thomas A. Trite, PD, FASCP, in 2014 with the goal of creating a premier medical cannabis service model and to be the leader in the emerging medical cannabis industry and cannabis research.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA Options for Wellness’ mission is to become the preferred provider of medical cannabis to qualified, approved patients through high quality products, and dignified, professional service. We are focused on research, patient outcomes and quality of life.

PA Options for Wellness is proud to have been awarded one of the first Pennsylvania Clinical Registrant licenses in June 2019 in collaboration with Penn State College of Medicine. Our 65,000 sq. ft. grow/process facility includes lab space and is located in Duncannon, Perry County.