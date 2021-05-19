Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars To Release Rare Library Wines Direct From The Winery

Napa, California, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, one of Napa Valley’s most iconic producers of Cabernet Sauvignon, will be releasing a limited selection of wines from its library – The Legacy Collection – throughout the year. These rare wines, which have been aged in optimal conditions by the winery since bottling, have pristine provenance and will carry a special designation on each bottle.

“In celebration of last year’s 50th anniversary milestone and this year’s 45th anniversary of the Judgment of Paris, we are releasing select vintages from The Legacy Collection – many for the very first time – to give our wine club members and loyal fans a chance to acquire some of these treasures,” said Winemaker Marcus Notaro. “Over the coming months, we will be releasing library vintages of our Estate Cabernets and other small lot wines that we have carefully aged in our cellar. These are wines that are ready to be enjoyed now to celebrate milestones, big and small.”

Wines in The Legacy Collection range from the 1970s until 2015 and include ARTEMIS, FAY, S.L.V. and CASK 23 as well as select wine club-only wines. Collectors of library wines should check the site regularly to find out which wines are available for purchase or join the mailing list to receive library wine notifications.

In addition to purchasing wines directly from Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, the winery is offering several consumer experiences (some dependent on in-person COVID restrictions) featuring The Legacy Collection, including:

Since its founding in 1970, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars has had an unwavering commitment to expressing the true character of the historic S.L.V. and FAY estate vineyards and its CASK 23, S.L.V., FAY and ARTEMIS are among the most highly regarded and collected Cabernet Sauvignons worldwide.

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars stunned the world in 1976 when its 1973 S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon bested some of Bordeaux’s first-growth wines in a tasting in Paris. It was the winery’s first commercial vintage, a wine produced from young, three-year-old vines. While the “victory” over the French in “The

Judgment of Paris” continues to be hailed throughout the world – and the winery is still humbled by the achievement – Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars has entered its 51st year with a renewed commitment to producing complex and age-worthy wines.

“The Judgment of Paris put Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, the Napa Valley wine region, and the entire American wine industry on a path to worldwide renown,” said Winemaker Marcus Notaro. “With the 45th anniversary this year, we are mindful every day in the winery, in the vineyard and in the tasting room of our legacy while trying to set the bar even higher for the decades to come. We owe Steven Spurrier, the visionary behind the Paris Tasting, a debt of gratitude for the lasting legacy on our winery and the world of wine.”

Since acquiring the winery in the summer of 2007, the historic partnership of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and the Antinori family (Tuscan vintners since 1385) has worked tirelessly to preserve the Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars legacy.

About Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars

Considered one of the “first growths” of Napa Valley, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars produces renowned Cabernet Sauvignon from its historic Stags Leap District estate vineyards. Founded in 1970, the winery brought international recognition to California winemaking and the Napa Valley when the 1973 S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon won the now famous 1976 Paris Tast­ing, also known as the “Judgment of Paris.” Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars’ three estate-grown Cabernet Sauvignons–CASK 23, S.L.V. and FAY–are among the most highly regarded and collected Cabernet Sauvignons worldwide. The same classic style of the estate wines is expressed in the Napa Valley wines – AVETA Sauvignon Blanc, KARIA Chardonnay and ARTEMIS Cabernet Sauvignon. www.stagsleapwinecellars.com

About Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates is the largest winery in the Pacific Northwest and the third-largest premium winery in the United States. With a distinguished history that dates to 1934, the winery now farms more than 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California and distributes its wines in over 100 countries. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates pioneered vinifera winegrowing in Washington and remains the driving force behind viticulture and enology research in the state, including the establishment of the Washington State University viticulture and enology program and the construction of the university’s research and teaching winery, now named the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center.

The Ste. Michelle Wine Estates portfolio includes Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands Winery, Columbia Crest, Intrinsic, Erath, Patz & Hall, Borne of Fire, Northstar, and Spring Valley Vineyard, along with several other premium brands. The winery also has partnerships with Marchesi Antinori (Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Col Solare), Dr. Loosen (Eroica), and Michel Gassier and Philippe Cambie (Tenet). Ste. Michelle Wine Estates serves as the exclusive U.S. importer for Marchesi Antinori and Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte. For more information, please visit www.smwe.com.

