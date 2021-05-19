Homebuyers Finding New Listings Off of the MLS

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homepie, Inc., a leading provider of do-it-yourself tools for home buyers and sellers, announced today that they are seeing a surge in homebuyer search traffic to listings that are not available on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). Since the National Association of REALTORS forbids listings from home sellers who are not working with a Realtor, homebuyers are missing those properties.



“The number of multiple offers over asking price as soon as a home hits the market has caused a lot of sellers to question the value of paying listing commissions to Realtors®,” says Brad Rice, CEO of Homepie. According to the California Association of REALTORS®, the average sale price of property purchased or sold in California is $717,930. The average commission on a real estate transaction is 6% of the sales price, and is usually paid by the seller, split between the seller’s and buyer’s agents. Using Homepie’s technology in California, sellers stand to save an average of $43,075 on a $717,930 transaction. Buyers and sellers both benefit from the elimination of tens of thousands of dollars in commission by leveraging Homepie’s technology to confidently prep and sell property directly between parties.

Homepie, Inc is a property technology (proptech) startup that made headlines providing California home sellers an online marketplace with all the tools needed so they can sell their homes with ease. The company provides a free listing on homepie.com for sellers, and has options for various marketing plans for additional exposure - including syndication to over 100 popular home buying sites - allowing them to escape the traditional 6% real estate agent fee. Since its launch in January 2020, Homepie’s hybrid model, using technology/live help via a personal concierge, has established itself as the lowest cost and highest service option on the market. Homepie customers consider their easy transaction wizard with built-in purchase agreement along with a personal concierge to be their greatest value.

About Homepie

Homepie is the place where savvy consumers go for commission-free help to buy or sell homes. Today, nearly one in 10 home sales already close directly between buyer and seller without a real estate agent. Now, with Homepie’s central online marketplace and a simple step-by-step process, anyone can do the same with confidence. Homepie has all the tools to list, market, search, view, offer, negotiate, and auto-generate a purchase agreement that is digitally signed. Best of all, they offer a 100% free listing for consumers, as the recommended service providers (photography, insurance, inspectors, etc.) cover the costs. Homepie takes the worry and guesswork out of home buying and selling. Learn how at homepie.com.

Note: The term REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark, which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. Homepie, Inc.® is a registered trademark.

